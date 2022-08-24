ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49

--- Updated 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - According to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, one residence has been destroyed by the Still Fire. Officials also said additional structures are currently impacted. The fire started Saturday morning at approximately 11:45 a.m. There is no current containment, and the size...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY — Evacuations are no longer in place for the Still Fire in Nevada County and forward progress has been stopped.Just after noon, firefighters responded to the fire off Wolf Road on Steele Road, near Lake of the Pines, and immediately ordered mandatory evacuations to neighborhoods west of Highway 49.A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Bear River High School, while those with animal evacuations can go to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.As of 3:53 p.m., the fire is 44 acres and 20% contained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation orders remain in place

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — At least one home has been destroyed in the so-called Still Fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Nevada County on Saturday, authorities said. CalFire crews responded to the fire burning in the area of Wolf Road on Still Road, the state's fire agency said on social media. It's across Highway 49 from Lake of the Pines and is burning about 15 miles south of Grass Valley.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
1 dead after crashing into field on Liberty Road

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One is dead after a crash on Highway 99 at Liberty Road, Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler drove into a fence and landed in a field. Officers also say they received reports that the driver in the vehicle was driving recklessly earlier.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup

Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
YUBA CITY, CA
What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person.  The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Caltrans closes all interchanges at Stockton's crosstown freeway

STOCKTON, Calif. — Weekend freeway onramp closings in Stockton are expected to impact thousands of drivers on Interstate 5, Highway 99 and the city's arterial crosstown freeway, also known as State Route 4. From 10 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Monday, connector ramps from both north and southbound I-5...
STOCKTON, CA
CalFire launches online platform for viewing vegetation management programs

Climate change and a relative lack of forest management over the past century have led to abundant fuel for wildfires throughout California. As long-term trends point towards lengthening fire seasons and more severe drought in the West, developing and maintaining fuel breaks near fire-prone communities is becoming more important. Members...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

