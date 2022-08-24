Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Still Fire destroys home in Nevada County near Lake of the Pines and Hwy 49
--- Updated 3:25 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 - According to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, one residence has been destroyed by the Still Fire. Officials also said additional structures are currently impacted. The fire started Saturday morning at approximately 11:45 a.m. There is no current containment, and the size...
Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY — Evacuations are no longer in place for the Still Fire in Nevada County and forward progress has been stopped.Just after noon, firefighters responded to the fire off Wolf Road on Steele Road, near Lake of the Pines, and immediately ordered mandatory evacuations to neighborhoods west of Highway 49.A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Bear River High School, while those with animal evacuations can go to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.As of 3:53 p.m., the fire is 44 acres and 20% contained.
KCRA.com
1 home destroyed in Nevada County fire. Evacuation orders remain in place
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — At least one home has been destroyed in the so-called Still Fire that forced mandatory evacuations in Nevada County on Saturday, authorities said. CalFire crews responded to the fire burning in the area of Wolf Road on Still Road, the state's fire agency said on social media. It's across Highway 49 from Lake of the Pines and is burning about 15 miles south of Grass Valley.
KCRA.com
Drone Video: New Sacramento County courthouse construction underway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Construction continues on a brand new superior courthouse in Sacramento County that will drastically expand the county's court system and close the old courthouse. Workers on Thursday were putting up the last glass panels on the side of the 18-story building that's located near the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
1 dead after crashing into field on Liberty Road
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One is dead after a crash on Highway 99 at Liberty Road, Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler drove into a fence and landed in a field. Officers also say they received reports that the driver in the vehicle was driving recklessly earlier.
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
KCRA.com
Tax breaks encourage Sacramento vacant lot owners to make their gardens grow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Summer evenings are rather peaceful for Naomi Zarch. A few times a week, she visits a bountiful plot that's in her care at Oak Park Sol Community Garden. "It kind of gives you a little Zen downtime from work and the day," Zarch said. "I love...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
KCRA.com
Grizzly Flats residents still feeling aftereffects of Caldor Fire hopeful of tiny homes
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors is weighing the idea of bringing tiny homes to the dozens of Grizzly Flats residents still out of their homes. At its Tuesday meeting, Supervisor George Turnboo recommended the board explore the idea of purchasing "tiny" homes for...
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
Caltrans closes all interchanges at Stockton's crosstown freeway
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weekend freeway onramp closings in Stockton are expected to impact thousands of drivers on Interstate 5, Highway 99 and the city's arterial crosstown freeway, also known as State Route 4. From 10 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Monday, connector ramps from both north and southbound I-5...
KCRA.com
CalFire launches online platform for viewing vegetation management programs
Climate change and a relative lack of forest management over the past century have led to abundant fuel for wildfires throughout California. As long-term trends point towards lengthening fire seasons and more severe drought in the West, developing and maintaining fuel breaks near fire-prone communities is becoming more important. Members...
Comments / 1