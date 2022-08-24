Coldwater swim and dive opens season with win over Mattawan

COLDWATER — The Dr. Robert W. Browne Aquatic Center was home to the first varsity swim and dive competition of the season for the Coldwater Cardinals on Tuesday night, as the red and white welcomed the team from Mattawan to town for season opening action in the pool.Coldwater did not play the part of the gracious host, taking wins in 10 of the 12 events to open the 2022 season with a big win, defeating Mattawan by the score of 100–72.Coldwater was paced by a pair of double event winners, with Randi Dudek and Klara-Sofie Bollmann both taking a pair of wins. Dudek secured her wins in both the 50 yard Freestyle and in the 100 yard Freestyle while Bollmann took wins in both the 200 Individual Medley and in the 100 Butterfly.Ayla McCowan also took home a victory, winning the 100 yard Breaststroke in addition to a second place finish in the 100 Butterfly. Also notching a win in the pool was Olivia Boland who took a win in the 100 yard Backstroke to go along with a second place finish in the 200 Individual Medley.Charlotte Calhoun picked up this season right where she left off last year, winning on the board as she secured yet another victory in the 1-meter Dive.Coldwater also swept the three relay events to earn big points on the way to the win.Adding to the Coldwater winning effort was Carly Krzyzanski with a second place finish in the 200 Freestyle and a second place finish in the 500 Freestyle; Sienna Losinski with a third place finish in the 200 Freestyle and a second place finish in the 100 Freestyle; Josselyn Martinez with a third place finish in the 500 Freestyle; Gabby Bookmyer with a third place finish in the 50 Freestyle; Harper Mueller-Michael with a fourth place finish in the 50 Freestyle and a second place finish in the 100 Backstroke; Alexa Omo with a fifth place in the 1-meter Dive; Kiraly Schoenauer with a sixth place finish in the 1-meter Dive; and Brianna Barle with a fourth place finish in the 100 Breaststroke.Coldwater will look to carry the momentum of their season opening win into the next week as they will not see action in the pool again until Tuesday when they host Battle Creek Central at the Browne Aquatic Center.