Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Woman furious after husband invites 8 family members to stay in their 2-bedroom home
How many guests are too many? For one frustrated mother-of-the-bride, the answer is eight after her clueless husband invited two families to stay with them in a two-bedroom apartment.
