Oklahoma City, OK

Devonna Sue Wampler

Devonna Sue Wampler was born July 6, 1949, to Forrest Eugene and Hazel Irene Pagan in Bristow. She departed this life Aug. 16, 2022 at the age of 73. Sue graduated from Bristow High School in 1967. On Sept. 3, 1974, Sue and Roger Wampler were united in marriage. They enjoyed 26 years together until his passing Jan. 18, 2000.
Beef up the blood supply ahead of Labor Day weekend

Donors will receive choice of OSU or OU Bedlam t-shirt and an all-beef hotdog courtesy of the Oklahoma Beef Council – Thursday, September 1 and Friday September 2. Blood donors who save lives before Labor Day will enjoy a tailgate party at Oklahoma Blood Institute's donor centers statewide! Thisyear'sPre-Labor Day blood drive is a two-day event.
Creek County Commission discusses rezoning requests

The Creek County Commissioners met Monday morning in the commission chambers. After the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation, the commissioners approved the minutes from the meeting held Aug. 15. The board then approved multiple purchase orders. Several requests for rezoning was put before the board. A lot split located on...
Thinking Out Loud

No one escapes the emotional and physical pain of major loss; it is an inherent part of life itself. Yet, most who are mourning the death of a loved one are engaged in a variety of pursuits that increase pain and suffering. Why? Because much of what is learned about death and grief from the culture in which they live is pure rubbish.
Community Events

Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the VFW, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 325 East 10th, New Life Intenational Church, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. For more information call (918) 210-8056. Bristow Into Action Alcoholics Anyomous meeting is temporarily being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at 708 West 11th Street, Bristow. For more information, contact Br ian at (918) 210- 8056.
BRISTOW, OK

