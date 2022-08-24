Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Hacks to keep your home spotless this fall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Spring may still be 207 days away, but that doesn’t mean spring cleaning can’t happen this fall. Home Clean Heroes’ of Atlanta owner Malia Sharpe joined CBS46 to share some useful hacks to help you get into the cleaning groove and keep your home spotless all year long.
West Georgian
What to Expect at the Suwanee Taste of BBQ Festival
Suwanee Town Center is hosting Project Green’s fundraiser the Taste of BBQ Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to sponsor children whose parents are unable to afford summer camp. All of Project Green’s profit from this event will be used to help sponsor these kids to The Back to Basics Summer Camp for Kids. This family friendly event hosts live music, fun activities and delicious foods for guests to feast on.
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
idesignarch.com
The Simple Elegance of a Remodeled Colonial Cottage
This elegant Colonial style cottage in Atlanta, Georgia has been completely renovated and streamlined while respecting its original architecture. Greg Busch Architects, builder Garmon Properties and Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture worked on redesigning the structure and landscaping of the house. The stately architectural details of the original home, including its...
townelaker.com
Exploring Olde Rope Mill Park
The Little River originates along the western border of Cherokee County and winds its way through the southern half of the county. Along the way, Mills Creek and Rubes Creek empty into it. In the early 1840s, a small settlement that included a cotton mill and a grist mill was erected along the river’s banks, because early American settlers recognized the sheer volume and power of the water coursing through it.
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
Rainy summer may be causing health problems for people allergic to mold
ATLANTA — All of the rain we’ve had this summer could be causing health problems for people. The rain has led to an extremely high mold count. Most years the levels peak in late spring, but they’ve stayed higher this year. “Runny nose, congestion, sneezing. If you’re...
‘This is a natural disease event’: Over 100 of birds humanely euthanized at Noah’s Ark
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Hundreds of birds are dead after local and state agencies have been on site at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary working to contain a possible bird flu outbreak. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Local and state officials like Georgia Department...
Milton’s newest park is a 21-acre pasture
MILTON — The city of Milton has opened its newest green space to the public – 21 acres of pasture-like terrain by the corner of Freemanville and Birmingham Roads. The property features a parking lot large enough for horse trailers to turn around, making it yet another functional equestrian destination in Milton.
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 25–28
When: August 26, 8:30 p.m. Details: Lady Gaga fans have been waiting for this postponed tour since 2020, but at long last, the Chromatica Ball comes to Truist Park this weekend. Expect impressive outfits, of course. When: August 25, 7 p.m. Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. Cost: Tickets...
Okiboru’s Duluth Outpost Officially Opens
The Michelin-recognized ramen restaurant’s winning recipe is now available in Atlanta's northeast suburb.
CBS 46
USDA issues alert for Perdue chicken tenders
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a new public health alert. The agency says Perdue’s Frozen Ready-to-eat Chicken Breast Tenders labeled gluten-free may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders have the “best if used by”...
CBS 46
Georgia sees uptick in respiratory virus hospitalizing children
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More cases are reported at hospitals with children experiencing respiratory viruses. One in particular, called “Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”. “For children that are having difficulty breathing, they’re breathing really fast,” said Dr. Matthew Linam, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric infectious disease specialist. “You start to see sort of sucking in sort of, in between their ribs, and things like that. Signs that they’re having more difficulty breathing.”
smokesignalsnews.com
Bounty of vegetables available at Jasper Farmer's Market
Okra, corn, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, beans, cucumbers and figs were all plentiful at the Jasper Farmer's Market on Saturday, Aug. 20. Now that okra is plentiful, we are able to buy okra later in the morning. Most of us from the south are used to green okra that is fried; however, I prefer red okra and grilling or roasting it.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Atlanta GA You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you looking for the best things to do in Atlanta? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best activities in Atlanta so you can plan your Atlanta getaway. Atlanta is an incredible city, not only is it full of history but...
