Bristow, OK

Bigger and Better Western Heritage Days

Improving an already good event is hard to do but Bristow’s experienced rodeo and Main Street (Route 66) planners did so during the 2 nd annual revitalized Western Heritage Days on Aug 19th-20th, pleasing over 4,500 people. While rodeo watchers enjoyed broncin’, ropin’, wrestlin’, and barrel racin’ on Friday and Saturday nights, attendees downtown applauded a parade with new participants and checked out a variety of merchandise and kid’s activity zones on Saturday.
Creek County Commission discusses rezoning requests

The Creek County Commissioners met Monday morning in the commission chambers. After the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation, the commissioners approved the minutes from the meeting held Aug. 15. The board then approved multiple purchase orders. Several requests for rezoning was put before the board. A lot split located on...
Thinking Out Loud

No one escapes the emotional and physical pain of major loss; it is an inherent part of life itself. Yet, most who are mourning the death of a loved one are engaged in a variety of pursuits that increase pain and suffering. Why? Because much of what is learned about death and grief from the culture in which they live is pure rubbish.
