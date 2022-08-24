Improving an already good event is hard to do but Bristow’s experienced rodeo and Main Street (Route 66) planners did so during the 2 nd annual revitalized Western Heritage Days on Aug 19th-20th, pleasing over 4,500 people. While rodeo watchers enjoyed broncin’, ropin’, wrestlin’, and barrel racin’ on Friday and Saturday nights, attendees downtown applauded a parade with new participants and checked out a variety of merchandise and kid’s activity zones on Saturday.

BRISTOW, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO