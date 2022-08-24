Read full article on original website
Bigger and Better Western Heritage Days
Improving an already good event is hard to do but Bristow’s experienced rodeo and Main Street (Route 66) planners did so during the 2 nd annual revitalized Western Heritage Days on Aug 19th-20th, pleasing over 4,500 people. While rodeo watchers enjoyed broncin’, ropin’, wrestlin’, and barrel racin’ on Friday and Saturday nights, attendees downtown applauded a parade with new participants and checked out a variety of merchandise and kid’s activity zones on Saturday.
Faced with COVID, a desperate man’s sobriety, survival fell to his mother when rehab center evicted him
Lisa Scruggs figures she’s been to every drug house in Oklahoma City. She was used to finding her son in desperate shape. But on a 100-degree July day in 2020, when Josh called from a rehab facility in Lawton telling her he had been kicked out, she knew this rescue mission was different.
Devonna Sue Wampler
Devonna Sue Wampler was born July 6, 1949, to Forrest Eugene and Hazel Irene Pagan in Bristow. She departed this life Aug. 16, 2022 at the age of 73. Sue graduated from Bristow High School in 1967. On Sept. 3, 1974, Sue and Roger Wampler were united in marriage. They enjoyed 26 years together until his passing Jan. 18, 2000.
Community Events
Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the VFW, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 325 East 10th, New Life Intenational Church, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. For more information call (918) 210-8056. Bristow Into Action Alcoholics Anyomous meeting is temporarily being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at 708 West 11th Street, Bristow. For more information, contact Br ian at (918) 210- 8056.
Creek County Commission discusses rezoning requests
The Creek County Commissioners met Monday morning in the commission chambers. After the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation, the commissioners approved the minutes from the meeting held Aug. 15. The board then approved multiple purchase orders. Several requests for rezoning was put before the board. A lot split located on...
