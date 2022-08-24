ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bristownews.com

Bigger and Better Western Heritage Days

Improving an already good event is hard to do but Bristow’s experienced rodeo and Main Street (Route 66) planners did so during the 2 nd annual revitalized Western Heritage Days on Aug 19th-20th, pleasing over 4,500 people. While rodeo watchers enjoyed broncin’, ropin’, wrestlin’, and barrel racin’ on Friday and Saturday nights, attendees downtown applauded a parade with new participants and checked out a variety of merchandise and kid’s activity zones on Saturday.
BRISTOW, OK
bristownews.com

Devonna Sue Wampler

Devonna Sue Wampler was born July 6, 1949, to Forrest Eugene and Hazel Irene Pagan in Bristow. She departed this life Aug. 16, 2022 at the age of 73. Sue graduated from Bristow High School in 1967. On Sept. 3, 1974, Sue and Roger Wampler were united in marriage. They enjoyed 26 years together until his passing Jan. 18, 2000.
BRISTOW, OK
bristownews.com

Community Events

Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the VFW, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 325 East 10th, New Life Intenational Church, Tuesdays at 7 p.m. For more information call (918) 210-8056. Bristow Into Action Alcoholics Anyomous meeting is temporarily being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at 708 West 11th Street, Bristow. For more information, contact Br ian at (918) 210- 8056.
BRISTOW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Drumright, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Bristow, OK
bristownews.com

Creek County Commission discusses rezoning requests

The Creek County Commissioners met Monday morning in the commission chambers. After the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation, the commissioners approved the minutes from the meeting held Aug. 15. The board then approved multiple purchase orders. Several requests for rezoning was put before the board. A lot split located on...
CREEK COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy