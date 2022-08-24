Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Landfill Coupons Available at City Hall
If you have not received your free coupon for the Osage Landfill, or if you have misplaced it, you can still pick one up at the cashier window on the first floor of the Bartlesville City at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. Hours for picking up the coupon are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
Cherokee Nation using innovative method to replace bridge
Crews are using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge that was damaged during catastrophic flooding earlier this year.
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approves toll rates for PlatePay conversion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority met August 23 and approved two agenda items. The items are aimed at aiding in the conversion to PlatePay, or cashless tolling. The routine vote helps establish the PlatePay toll rates for drivers along the Cimarron Turnpike as well as PlatePay...
KTUL
Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
Man killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
Oklahoma County runoff elections yield big and very narrow wins
Okla County voters made their choice in primary runoff elections for Republican and Democratic candidates in the November general election. The post Oklahoma County runoff elections yield big and very narrow wins appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Fire destroys Owasso business office, crews investigate cause
OWASSO, Okla. — An investigation is underway after an Owasso business was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. It happened near the intersection of 86th and Memorial, around 4:30 a.m. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived. The flames forced crews to close the nearby intersection while they...
New Details Released About Deputy Shooting In Oklahoma County
A day after two Oklahoma County deputies were shot, one fatally, we’re learning more about the gunman’s frame of mind. In a press conference Tuesday, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said Benjamin Plank planned on taking the lives of law enforcement. Officials said Plank was armed with...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
East Tulsa hookah lounge manager arrested for serving alcohol without a liquor license
TULSA, Okla. — A warning for business owners in Green Country to get a license if they serve alcohol. It comes after the manager of a hookah lounge in Tulsa was arrested for operating a so called “Bottle Club.”. Officials told the Blue Hookah Bar near 71st and...
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
news9.com
New Report: 14-Year-Old Involved In Crash That Killed Osage County Deputy
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver who hit and killed an Osage County Deputy last Friday was a 14 year old girl. Investigators say the girl hit another driver before slamming into Captain Willy Hargraves’ truck. Troopers say a 42-year-old woman was in the passenger seat but she...
KTUL
Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
2 Women Accused Of Burglarizing Home In Pawnee County Arrested
Cleveland Police have arrested two women accused of burglarizing a home in Pawnee County. According to police, officers arrested Shelly Crain and Lori Bailey on Monday. Police say both women have a criminal history and one of them was wearing an ankle monitor after getting let out on bond for a separate case.
bristownews.com
Bigger and Better Western Heritage Days
Improving an already good event is hard to do but Bristow’s experienced rodeo and Main Street (Route 66) planners did so during the 2 nd annual revitalized Western Heritage Days on Aug 19th-20th, pleasing over 4,500 people. While rodeo watchers enjoyed broncin’, ropin’, wrestlin’, and barrel racin’ on Friday and Saturday nights, attendees downtown applauded a parade with new participants and checked out a variety of merchandise and kid’s activity zones on Saturday.
OSBI investigating homicide in Wewoka
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Wewoka this past weekend.
