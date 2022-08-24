ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Landfill Coupons Available at City Hall

If you have not received your free coupon for the Osage Landfill, or if you have misplaced it, you can still pick one up at the cashier window on the first floor of the Bartlesville City at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. Hours for picking up the coupon are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Several agencies plan DUI checkpoints for the weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Bixby Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Tulsa County on Aug. 27. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Saturday. OHP says...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Creek County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Creek County, OK
City
Kellyville, OK
City
Sapulpa, OK
News On 6

OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission

Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purchase Orders#Oklahoma State#Creek County Commission#See Commission#East Central Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTUL

Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The skies of Muskogee will be glowing with an array of vibrant color this weekend at the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns to the historic Hatbox Field. The fourth annual festival will be held Aug. 26, 27 and 28. Dozens of balloon pilots and their...
MUSKOGEE, OK
bristownews.com

Bigger and Better Western Heritage Days

Improving an already good event is hard to do but Bristow’s experienced rodeo and Main Street (Route 66) planners did so during the 2 nd annual revitalized Western Heritage Days on Aug 19th-20th, pleasing over 4,500 people. While rodeo watchers enjoyed broncin’, ropin’, wrestlin’, and barrel racin’ on Friday and Saturday nights, attendees downtown applauded a parade with new participants and checked out a variety of merchandise and kid’s activity zones on Saturday.
BRISTOW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy