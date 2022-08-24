ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow, OK

Carol Ann Cook

Carol Ann Cook was born Nov. 29, 1949 to Richard and Dora Kronberger in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She departed this life Aug. 17, 2022 at the age of 72 years. Carol had been a Bristow resident since 2011. She and her husband John were united in marriage July 26, 1979, in Tulsa. They previously made their home in Sapulpa. Carol worked diligently caring for the home and John; she took great pride in her daily tasks. She loved to read books and crochet as well as spend time outside on the porch. John passed away June 20, 2017. Carol enjoyed greatly their life and times together.
Thinking Out Loud

No one escapes the emotional and physical pain of major loss; it is an inherent part of life itself. Yet, most who are mourning the death of a loved one are engaged in a variety of pursuits that increase pain and suffering. Why? Because much of what is learned about death and grief from the culture in which they live is pure rubbish.
Creek County Commission discusses rezoning requests

The Creek County Commissioners met Monday morning in the commission chambers. After the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation, the commissioners approved the minutes from the meeting held Aug. 15. The board then approved multiple purchase orders. Several requests for rezoning was put before the board. A lot split located on...
Devonna Sue Wampler

Devonna Sue Wampler was born July 6, 1949, to Forrest Eugene and Hazel Irene Pagan in Bristow. She departed this life Aug. 16, 2022 at the age of 73. Sue graduated from Bristow High School in 1967. On Sept. 3, 1974, Sue and Roger Wampler were united in marriage. They enjoyed 26 years together until his passing Jan. 18, 2000.
