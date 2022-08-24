ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Georgia NAACP demands DOJ investigate Atlanta PD

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP is asking the United States Department of Justice to investigate the Atlanta Police Department’s practices. They claim Atlanta police officers have shot and killed nearly 100 black men since 2015, and now they want them held accountable. The Georgia NAACP held a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Local NAACP leaders call for FBI to investigate Atlanta Police Department

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia NAACP and the Atlanta NAACP are calling for a federal investigation into the patterns and practices of the Atlanta Police Department. The call for a federal investigation comes just days after a special prosecutor declined to pursue charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Kathryn Johnston’s house goes from crime scene to community resource for Atlanta youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The spot of a tragedy, where a 92-year-old grandmother was shot by police in a botched drug raid, is now opening as a home of hope. 16 years ago, police in plain clothes stormed inside Kathyrn Johnston’s home. She thought they were intruders and pulled out her revolver but police shot her 39 times. They allege they’d been told drugs were sold out of the Neal Avenue house.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Lumpkin, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at a business on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Suspect in Gwinnett County murder remains at large

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee police are still looking for one of three suspects wanted in connection in the murder of a 16-year-old Gwinnett County resident. Joshua Ryan Poteat, 17, of Lawrenceville, is wanted for felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. Jermain Dondi Rimson, also 17, was arrested out...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Terry
CBS 46

Henry County warehouse shooting suspect identified by police

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - The person believed to be responsible for the shooting at the warehouse in Henry County has been identified by the Henry County Police Department. The suspect is 23-year-old Jasmine Hollis of McDonough. She has been charged with aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Henry County Jail.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
LITHONIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTVM

Mother of missing woman speaks after possible connection to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My daughter vanished, my daughter is gone,” says the mother of missing woman Allahnia Lenoir. Janette Jackson pleads to the public for help finding her daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Jackson says she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, only that she went into...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy