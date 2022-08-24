ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo lights off its first day — events for the week!

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s fair season in the Tri-Cities, for what the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo calls, ‘The Best Week of Summer.’. This year’s fair and rodeo has a lot to offer to everyone—including the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, a performance by Stompin’ Ground—a local country rock band, the Knutzen Brothers, the Battle of the Bars and even a Bloody Mary making competition. Here’s just some of those events for the week!
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Pasco, WA
goeasternoregon.com

Last few weeks to 'get wild' in Pendleton

PENDLETON — There are only two weeks left to “Get Wild in Pendleton.”. The second-annual summer event will run until Sept. 3, according to Cheri Rosenberg, Pendleton Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer. “It’s really successful,” she said. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”...
PENDLETON, OR
105.3 KISS FM

Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in

Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Watermelons Strewn All Over One Pasco Road After Crash

(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Meals are free at WWPS

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla Public Schools received confirmation this week from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction that it qualifies to offer free meals this year for all students under the federal Community Eligibility Provision program. The Community Eligibility Provision permits all enrolled children in school...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
105.3 KISS FM

105.3 KISS FM

105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

