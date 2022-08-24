Read full article on original website
Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo lights off its first day — events for the week!
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s fair season in the Tri-Cities, for what the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo calls, ‘The Best Week of Summer.’. This year’s fair and rodeo has a lot to offer to everyone—including the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, a performance by Stompin’ Ground—a local country rock band, the Knutzen Brothers, the Battle of the Bars and even a Bloody Mary making competition. Here’s just some of those events for the week!
Good grub at the Benton Franklin Fair? We sent a reporter to see what’s back & what’s new
Over 30 vendors are offering $2 special promotion food items on Thursday.
Tumbleweed Music Festival 2022 @ Amon Park in Richland, WA | Free, Portland Labor Day Weekend, Live Music, Singing, Dancing, Crafts, Food
Live musical performances and workshops, featuring artists both local and international. Singing, dancing, craft and food vendors, all on the banks of the beautiful Columbia River. There will also be performances available on the website for those who do not wish to travel.
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and LOTS of land for animals to roam. If you've ever wanted a horse...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
Fundraiser for Pasco Family-They Lost Everything in Devastating Fire
Bonnie and Bellah Gordon lost everything in a fire at their Pasco home Sunday morning. The women awoke to the sounds of shattering glass and blaring smoke and fire alarms. Everyone made it out of the burning home including all the fur babies. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to...
Fundraiser launched for Pasco grandmother & granddaughter who lost home in fire
PASCO, Wash. — Loved ones and neighbors are joining forces to help a grandmother/granddaughter duo who lost their home and many of their belongings when their house burned down on Sunday morning. According to a GoFundMe campaign launched by Dawn Owens and Darryl Coleman, the grandmother, Bonnie, and granddaughter,...
Last few weeks to 'get wild' in Pendleton
PENDLETON — There are only two weeks left to “Get Wild in Pendleton.”. The second-annual summer event will run until Sept. 3, according to Cheri Rosenberg, Pendleton Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer. “It’s really successful,” she said. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”...
10 Songs We Want Starship To Perform at Kennewick’s Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo
Starship Is Set To Perform At The Benton Franklin Fair And Rodeo On August 26th. I'm a huge Starship fan. I'm looking forward to seeing the band perform at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo on August 26th. 10 Songs From The Starship That'll Take You Back In Time. Members...
Remarkable Richland Estate Awaiting Fabulous Family to Move in
Wanted: Family to move into this Regal Richland Estate. This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom stunning Richland residence is available and located at 1220 Glenwood Court. With 20' ceilings and spacious rooms, you can entertain the masses for a Thanksgiving feast or keep it intimate. Everything in this 2-level home is first-class from the 2 fireplaces to your own private heated spa. See for yourself.
Watermelons Strewn All Over One Pasco Road After Crash
(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.
Hanford Site to sound sirens in emergency drill
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Hanford Site will be testing its emergency sirens during an emergency drill on August 25 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The drill will be in the 300 and 400 areas of the site, about four miles from the Columbia River, six miles northwest of Richland.
75-year-old Tri-Cities motorcyclist dies making highway U-turn
The crash closed the Washington state highway for hours.
Meals are free at WWPS
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla Public Schools received confirmation this week from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction that it qualifies to offer free meals this year for all students under the federal Community Eligibility Provision program. The Community Eligibility Provision permits all enrolled children in school...
He fired a gun in a Richland restaurant then tried swimming the Columbia River to escape
Police say he also punched a store clerk.
Here’s what you won’t see at the Benton Franklin Fair this week
The Washington state veterinarian issued a recommendation.
Devastating 2-alarm blaze guts 2 Richland homes after flames spread from a backyard
Fire crews from 6 departments fought the blaze.
Richland school bus driver and district sued for ‘negligence’ after 11-year-old hit by truck
She crossed behind the bus as she was heading to her house.
Debate on lifting Pasco pot shop ban gets heated. Already, the police were called once
“We don’t need a pot store to come down to be the savior of downtown Pasco.”
Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
