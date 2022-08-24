Read full article on original website
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
Roman Reigns Confirms His Recent Contract Extension And Reduced Schedule
In an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via Fightful), Roman Reigns confirmed reports that he recently signed a contract extension, which includes a reduced schedule. Reigns has been appearing on WWE TV less since the deal was signed, even missing some PPVs. Here are highlights:. On signing a...
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
Rumor Killer On Thunder Rosa Following Injury Report
As previously reported, AEW announced that women’s world champion Thunder Rosa suffered an injury and her match with Toni Storm at All Out was cancelled. Instead, there will be an interim title match between Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida. Since the announcement, a rumor began to...
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Booker T On Road Dogg Returning To WWE, Billy Gunn Possibly Rejoining Company In The Future
On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Road Dogg returning to WWE, Billy Gunn possibly rejoining WWE in the future, and much more. You can read his comments below. Booker T on Road Dogg returning to WWE: “I never knew what the situation was...
NWA 74 Night 1 Full Results 8.27.2022: National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More
NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO (per Fightful). You can find the full results and see some highlights below. *Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten. *Chris Adonis def. Odinson. *NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton. *Rolando Freeman...
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
WWE News: Detroit Show Set for Dec. 27, Note on Monday’s Raw, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE is going to be returning to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, December 27 as part of the company’s post-Christmas holiday live tour. The event will be held at the Little Caesars Arena. – The Barclays Center is locally advertising a match between Seth Rollins and...
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
Jim Ross On His Reaction To The Rock Leaving WWE For Hollywood, Rock Potentially Wrestling Another Match
In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed The Rock leaving WWE for Hollywood in 2002, Rock potentially wrestling another match, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on The Rock leaving WWE for Hollywood in 2002: “I think we always had the belief...
AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights
– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Various News: Dylan ‘Swoggle’ Postl Undergoes Surgery, UWN Championship Wrestling Weekend TV Lineup, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong
– Former WWE Superstar Dylan Postl (aka Hornswoggle/Swoggle) revealed on his Twitter account earlier this week that he underwent back surgery. You can check out his tweets on his surgery below. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Postl that he gets well soon:. – Here is...
Road Dogg Recalls Taking Stiff Kicks From Bryan Danielson In WWE, Praises Daniel Garcia’s Work
Road Dogg had some in-ring experiences with Bryan Danielson in WWE, and he recently recalled how stiff the former Daniel Bryan’s kicks could be. The new WWE SVP of Live Events talked about Danielson’s match with Daniel Garcia in AEW and shared his own experiences with Danielson on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
AEW News: Best Friends vs. Dark Order Set for Next Week’s Rampage, New Best Friends Shirt
– On last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, The Dark Order defeated The House of Black in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament to advance to the semifinals. They will now face The Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy) on next week’s episode of Rampage. The...
Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change
– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
Nikki ASH May Have Been Injured During Last Night’s Smackdown
Wrestlingnews.co reports that Nikki ASH suffered an injury during last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown. She took part in a fatal 4-way tag match, teaming with Doudrop against Natalya & Sonya Deville, Tamina & Dana Brooke and Shotzi & Xia Li. The injury appeared to occur during a spot...
Booker T on Rumored Backstage Drama in AEW, How He Predicted It Was ‘Inevitable’
– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T discussed the backstage drama that’s rumored to be happening right now in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Booker T on rumored animosity in AEW with CM Punk and others backstage: “I don’t think CM Punk came into AEW as friends with guys like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks just because CM Punk is kind of like an alpha. He’s a guy who’s going to want to be top guy, and Young Bucks are going to want to be the top guys. Kenny Omega wants to be the top guy. I think, yeah, there can be some friction with a guy like Kenny Omega just from what it sounded like. It sounded like Kenny Omega was saying, ‘This is who we are, and this is why we’re doing this. What are you doing it for?’ That’s it sounded like to me. I could be 100% wrong, but it seems like things are getting real in AEW as far as guys having real shoot animosities for each other.”
