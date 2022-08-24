Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland TLCA vs. Miles Bulldogs
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland TLCA took on the Miles Bulldogs in both teams first game of the year. Watch the video above for the highlights.
cbs7.com
RECAP: Forsan comes back to stun rival Coahoma
First game of the season Legacy defeats Amarillo 47-21. The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Updated: 16 hours ago. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Updated:...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek vs. Stanton
The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Updated: 5 hours ago. The McCamey Badgers head to Crane to face the Cranes...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian vs. Abilene
First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. The McCamey Badgers head to Crane to face the Cranes Golden Cranes on opening night of the regular season. McCamey came out on top, defeating the Cranes 28-21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. El Paso Montwood
The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. The McCamey Badgers head to Crane to face the Cranes Golden Cranes on opening night of the regular season. McCamey came out on top, defeating the Cranes 28-21.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High vs. Lubbock Monterey
First game of the season Legacy defeats Amarillo 47-21. The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. Updated: 5 hours ago. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Updated:...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: McCamey vs. Crane
The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene. First game of the season Midland High defeats El Paso Montwood 56-28. First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Grape Creek Eagles went to Stanton to take on...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Estacado Matadors at Midland Greenwood
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Greenwood Rangers took on the Estacado Matadors in both teams opening game of the season. Watch the video above for the highlights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs. Canyon Randall
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -First game of the season the Andrews Mustangs defeated Canyon Randall 11-7. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
cbs7.com
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kevin Kligora
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - This week Forsan Buffaloes’ Kevin Kligora won Player of the Week. Watch the video above for a more in-depth look.
cbs7.com
Odessa College students sign letters of intent for automotive program
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 14+ new Odessa College Automotive Technology students signed their letters of commitment Thursday. They signed to the two-year specialized training Ford Asset Program and their sponsors from Sewell Ford in Odessa, Rogers Ford in Midland, Bayer Ford of Lamesa, Texas and Premier Ford of Comanche, Texas.
cbs7.com
UT Permian Basin names familiar face as new Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced that Dr. Becky Spurlock has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. Dr. Spurlock has served as VP of Student Affairs and Leadership for the past three years at UT Permian Basin. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
First Annual Fly into Fall for The City of Midland department of airports
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the first time, The City of Midland department of airports will host Fly Into Fall, free education and interactive aviation experience for all ages. Fly Into Fall is designed to introduce the next generation to the world of aviation and everything it has to offer.
cbs7.com
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported that a person with a gun was found and detained at Permian High School. On Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m, a call went out that there was a person with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School. This caused a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm, and there are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time.
cbs7.com
Medical Center Hospital Cardiac Cath Lab receives accreditation
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital’s Cath Lab has announced it received an accreditation. The American College of Cardiology has recognized Medical Center Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment to treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care, including diagnostic catheterizations and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.
cbs7.com
Odessa to allow brodband infrastructure installation throughout city
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council approved a motion Tuesday night to allow broadband infrastructure installation along city roads, a venture worth more than $100 million. “I just think it’s terrific for the City of Odessa,” Councilman Steven P. Thompson said at the meeting. “The infrastructure...
cbs7.com
Big Spring/ Howard County crime stoppers searching for theft suspects
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with locating and identifying theft of property suspects. On June, 3, at around10:52 P.M. Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department were called to 4900 Block of N. F.M. 700 in reference to a theft.
cbs7.com
Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center and Risk Management Institute offer continuing education for the energy industry and continuing education for industry safety
MIDLAND, Texas (KTLE) - The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will offer a variety of energy industry continuing education courses during the month of September. In addition to these courses, the PPDC also offers safety courses to meet industry standards through the college’s Risk Management Institute. The PPDC is a Basin United training provider and a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).
cbs7.com
Midland Soup Kitchen receives a new walk-in freezer
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last month the Midland Soup Kitchen’s freezer received repairs, now they have a new one. The new walk-in freezer is five times bigger than the old one, allowing them to store more product than ever before. Manager of the Soup Kitchen, Nancy Ivy, said they...
Comments / 0