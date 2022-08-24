It was not the ideal season opener on The Reservation for the South Jones Braves as they hosted the Sumrall, as they fell 14-7. The game started slowly as both teams stuck to the run game, with neither team getting on the board in the opening quarter. It wasn’t until the second quarter when the Bobcats posted the first points when wide receiver Jonathan Nelson caught a 54-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good, giving the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.

SUMRALL, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO