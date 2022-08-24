Read full article on original website
Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
Gametime! - Week 1
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Friday night of high school football is in the books! Here’s a look at all the scores from around the Pine Belt:. West Marion (19) East Marion (6) Oak Grove (18) Harrison Central (15) Columbia (21) Mendenhall (16) Columbia Academy (28) East Rankin...
Championship-caliber bicyclists take to downtown streets of Hattiesburg
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation. Parents are in an uproar after witnessing a Baxterville man walking past Baxterville School carrying a rifle on several different days. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Live recording. 10pm Headlines 8/26. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT.
Familiar faces line Water Valley’s road to Hattiesburg
Water Valley will face a lot of familiar faces this season as they start their journey to Hattiesburg. The non-district schedule will kick off on Friday, when Water Valley opens the season against Independence. The non-district part of the schedule will feature class 4A runner-up and rival Senatobia on Sept. 3. The Blue Devil non-district schedule also includes class 3A dark horse Winona on Sept. 23 and class 2A opponents Calhoun City and Bruce.
Hub City hosts inaugural Mississippi Hall of Fame Classic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Disc Golf Association gathered Saturday to host the inaugural Mississippi Hall of Fame Disc Golf Classic Tournament. The tournament attracted 127 players from across the Pine Belt. The tournament served double duty, paying witness to the induction of the first class of nine individuals...
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight erupted between two men at the Quitman versus Wayne County high school football game Thursday night. According to Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, the fight was reportedly between Heidelberg head coach Jimbo Nowell and another man, who was described as a fan.
USM women’s volleyball opens season with win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDAM) - The Jenney Hazelwood era opened Friday afternoon with the new University of Southern Mississippi volleyball coach logging her first win as the USM program recorded its 600th. USM swept a former Conference USA rival, University of Texas-San Antonio, in consecutive sets to open the University of...
Columbia neighborhood grapples with regular flooding
Video goes viral after catching hard-hitting action from fight in stands not action on field
The video that went viral from one of this week’s Mississippi high school football games didn’t come from the gridiron. It came from the sidelines. A fight between two men — one reported to be the head football coach from Heifelburg High School who was scouting the game — erupted at game between Quitman and Wayne County high schools.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
Cyclists gear up for inaugural Hub City Criterium on Saturday, Aug. 27
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cyclists will zip around downtown Hattiesburg for the inaugural Hub City Criterium, the host race for the 2022 LAMBRA Criterium Championship, on Saturday, Aug. 27. LAMBRA, the Louisiana-Mississippi Bicycle Racing Association, is a group of local cycling clubs that compete under the USA Cycling umbrella. This...
Bobcats best Braves in season opener
It was not the ideal season opener on The Reservation for the South Jones Braves as they hosted the Sumrall, as they fell 14-7. The game started slowly as both teams stuck to the run game, with neither team getting on the board in the opening quarter. It wasn’t until the second quarter when the Bobcats posted the first points when wide receiver Jonathan Nelson caught a 54-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good, giving the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.
WATCH: Jimbo Nowell gets into a fight at a game
In a dramatic video that has been circling around the internet, Heidelberg Head football coach Jimbo Nowell appeared to be getting into a fistfight with another man at a football game. What started the fight is still unclear but Nowell, whose team recently won a district title, is shown to...
Petal’s 4th annual Duck Derby draws quite the flock
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Excel by Five’s Duck Derby showed that slow and steady wins the race- especially in a lazy river. The coalition held its fourth annual Duck Derby Saturday at Lazy River Water Park in Collins aw more than 2,000 plastic water fowl take a trip down the river.
Dozens of cyclists participate in 1st ‘Hub City Criterium’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of bicycle racers from several states rode through the streets of downtown Hattiesburg Saturday, in a first-ever championship event for the area. The “Hub City Criterium” featured 75 riders on a course that was just over eight-tenths of a mile in length. “With...
McMurry Farms hosts 1st Beef & Forage Field Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Farmers from across Mississippi gathered for a special seminar in Hattiesburg Saturday to learn more about natural farming techniques that organizers say will benefit both the environment and their bottom line. It was all part of the first Beef & Forage Field Day at McMurry Farms.
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
Hattiesburg neighbors want fix to flood issues
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Poor drainage in Hattiesburg left plenty of standing water along roadways following Wednesday’s storm. A day after heavy rainfall in Hattiesburg, people said their area floods every time it rains. “I’ve been at this property here for the past six years, and every time it rains, it floods like this. It […]
Preparations begin for Christmas in Columbia
Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
