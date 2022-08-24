ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Cedar Key News

LEVY COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE LEVY COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY. COMMISSIONERS WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP TO DISCUSS THE. CEDAR KEY/BRONSON WATER SYSTEM IT WILL BE HELD AT THE ROSEWOOD. BAPTIST CHURCH, LOCATED AT 6331 SW 98TH TERRACE, CEDAR KEY, FL 32625 ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, AT...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Marion County election results

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Putnam County elementary school locked down over airsoft gun

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is touting its school shooter protocol as a success after an elementary school was locked down on Thursday morning when a student brought an airsoft gun to class. Sheriff’s deputies say a lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule

The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers to remember 1902 lynching

Saturday was a hot and humid day at St. Mark’s Baptist Church Cemetery, but the weather didn’t stop people from attending the “Lynch Hammock” Gravesite Remembrance. Late Saturday morning, people filed into rows of chairs to honor the lives and memories of Manny Price Brooks, 9, and Robert Suggs, 11.
NEWBERRY, FL
msn.com

Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

