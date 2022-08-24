Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
DeSantis appoints four Ocala residents to College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees
On Friday, August 26, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Russell Branson, Fredrick Roberts Jr., Charlie Stone, and Dr. Michael Torres to the College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees. Branson, of Ocala, is the President of SouthState Bank. He is a board member for AdventHealth Ocala Hospital,...
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame to induct local cattle, peanut farmer
A local cattle and peanut farmer will be inducted into the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame as part of the Farm City Week activities that will take place from November 16, 2022 through November 23, 2022. During Farm City Week, Terry Teuton’s achievements will be commemorated with a bronze...
Cedar Key News
LEVY COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE LEVY COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY. COMMISSIONERS WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP TO DISCUSS THE. CEDAR KEY/BRONSON WATER SYSTEM IT WILL BE HELD AT THE ROSEWOOD. BAPTIST CHURCH, LOCATED AT 6331 SW 98TH TERRACE, CEDAR KEY, FL 32625 ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, AT...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
WCJB
A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville came together for fellowship, fun, and games. The First Missionary Baptist Church held its first-ever back-to-school bash. Kids from around the area were able to pick up new backpacks full of supplies helping them through the school year. Students could also enjoy some...
News4Jax.com
Authorities investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior at Florida youth academy
STARKE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations concerning inappropriate behavior involving a cadet and an employee at the Florida Youth Challenge Academy in Starke. The academy is a program that helps troubled teens. Back in the spring, the program started to receive concerns about an inappropriate...
WESH
Marion County election results
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
WCJB
Putnam County elementary school locked down over airsoft gun
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is touting its school shooter protocol as a success after an elementary school was locked down on Thursday morning when a student brought an airsoft gun to class. Sheriff’s deputies say a lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School...
Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced
Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4. Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.
News4Jax.com
Local Republican congressional candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged.”. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason...
WCJB
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule
The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Community gathers to remember 1902 lynching
Saturday was a hot and humid day at St. Mark’s Baptist Church Cemetery, but the weather didn’t stop people from attending the “Lynch Hammock” Gravesite Remembrance. Late Saturday morning, people filed into rows of chairs to honor the lives and memories of Manny Price Brooks, 9, and Robert Suggs, 11.
msn.com
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Utilities downtown building is holding a press conference on GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community Leaders United and other groups are holding a press conference on GRU bills on Thursday. The press conference is to announce the next steps to address GRU rate increases and harmful policies. Leading the conference is Florida for All officials. They will be joined by...
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
Independent Florida Alligator
Local Gainesville favorites SweetBerries and Opus Coffee arrive to new campus locations
SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard made its final batch of Cherry Almond Cheesecake custard and closed its doors to the public for good in July — or so customers thought. SweetBerries will now open two new locations — this time, with one on campus. Its newest addition can be...
MSNBC
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
