Saratoga Springs, NY

Epicenter wins Travers Stakes decisively at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Favored Epicenter stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Epicenter was the favorite heading to the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes. It didn’t take long for the three-year-old colt to prove why.
Saratoga Race Course’s Grandstand: Some History

The very distinguishable noble crown of racing’s dowager queen places one instantly at the Spa in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, and announces “Saratoga Springs.”. The summer resort, made popular by healing mineral waters that are part of indigenous history, saw thoroughbred horse racing introduced in 1863...
High Rock Park – Saratoga Springs, NY

There are many small, unappreciated spots of idyllic beauty in Saratoga Springs, such as this lovely park. Even during a busing summer afternoon, this park was a welcome break from the crowds visiting Saratoga Springs. We came to High Rock Park to find the mineral springs but were enchanted with the park’s beauty. This park is home to the original spring in Saratoga Springs, as well as a 9/11 monument made from the steel beams from the towers of the World Trade Center.
The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region

Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
Antique & Classic Boat Shows On Lake George This Weekend

On display will be antique, historic, and classic boats from the early 20th century through today. The main gathering will be at the Lake George Village public docks on Beach Road, on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. An on-land preview of the show will be held Friday afternoon, for trailered boats, from 3 to 5 pm; all are free and open to the public.
County names Tourism chief; a controversy

The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Alfred Snow as the County’s new tourism director at its meeting on Friday, Aug. 19. Mr. Snow, a Syracuse native who is currently in central Florida, where he is the Convention, Meeting and Event Representative for Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing, is set to begin at Warren County on September 12.
Lineup Announced for 2022 GottaGetGon Festival

BALLSTON SPA – Coming to Ballston Spa from September 2nd through September 4th is the 2022 GottaGetGon Folk Festival. Boasting a lineup of familiar favorites and new faces that will grace the concert and workshop stages, the family-friendly festival is sure to make for a great time had by all this Labor Day weekend at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds.
Troy 'refillery' hopes to help reduce waste

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New Yorkers dispose about 6 million tons of waste into 30 landfills each year. Matt Converse hopes to get people to think differently about what they throw away. “We’re getting carried away with our consumption. On an environmental standpoint, it’s...
TROY, NY

