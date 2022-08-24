Read full article on original website
Epicenter wins Travers Stakes decisively at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Favored Epicenter stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Epicenter was the favorite heading to the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes. It didn’t take long for the three-year-old colt to prove why.
