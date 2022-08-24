Read full article on original website
Related
Dana White updates on UFC's plans for Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington's next fights
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White is working on Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s next fights. Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) faced off in a grudge match in March at UFC 272, where Covington scored a lopsided decision win over his former best friend. Their bad blood continued after the fight when Masvidal allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant just weeks later. Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, and his pre-trial hearing and trial are scheduled for later this month.
Daniel Cormier questions the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278: “I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume”
Daniel Cormier is questioning the purpose of Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev following UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night in the welterweight main event. The two had previously met back in December of 2015, where Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision. The outcome of their second bout proved to be entirely different with Edwards defeating Usman by a stunning KO in round 5.
Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?
Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
Stephen Thompson praises Leon Edwards for “perfect technique” to KO Kamaru Usman, but believes ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ wins the trilogy
Stephen Thompson believes Leon Edwards landed the perfect technique to KO Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards entered the fifth round clearly losing the fight and did not get off to the best start in the final frame. It appeared that Usman would be defending his belt by decision but Edwards landed a clean head kick that KO’d Usman in the final minute which Thompson says was a great technique.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video: Watch Adriano Moraes' brutal KO of Demetrious Johnson ahead of rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1
Demetrious Johnson has a chance this Friday to settle the score. The former UFC flyweight champion returns to the cage in a highly-anticipated rematch against champion Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore. The last time Johnson (23-4-1) faced Moraes (20-3) was back...
Video: Is Luke Rockhold a future UFC Hall of Famer?
Luke Rockhold has called it a career. The former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion may have ended his fighting career on a down note, but during his peak, Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) had an impressive run. In Strikeforce, he put together a nine-fight win streak, including a title win...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Dana White already ‘looking at every venue in England’ for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3
Dana White is wasting no time keeping the welterweight title scene rolling. This past weekend at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the MMA world was flipped upside down thanks to one single kick. Down on all three judges’ scorecards going into the fifth and final round of their rematch, Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman with just a minute remaining in the contest. As a result, “Rocky” goes down as England’s second champion in promotional history behind Michael Bisping.
Daniel Cormier advises Leon Edwards to “big league” Jorge Masvidal following title win at UFC 278: “When he was the man, he could not say your name”
Daniel Cormier has given Leon Edwards some advice regarding a potential showdown with rival Jorge Masvidal. At UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the mixed martial arts world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. By doing so, he obviously put a big target on his back – and plenty of fighters are gearing up to try and get a crack at ‘Rocky’ and the 170-pound strap.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments. Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.
Can Esparza Hold UFC Gold Past Title Defense at UFC 281?
Still searching for her first victory with a championship belt in hand, the strawweight champ says she’s hungry to solidify her place atop the division.
MMAmania.com
Stephen Thompson turns down Shavkat Rakhmonov fight, insists UFC fans ‘didn’t want to see it either’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wanted to use two-time Welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson, as a stepping stone for 170-pound “Nomad” Shavkat Rakhmonov; however, it sounds like the 39-year-old “Wonderboy” is content to sit and wait for another striker. Sure beats getting dumped and humped for 15...
Pearl Gonzalez Reveals Her Interest in Pursuing New Horizons in Combat Sports: “I Miss MMA, Right Now My Priority is Boxing”
Pearl Gonzalez seems to be putting her mixed martial arts (MMA) career on the backburner in favor of a professional boxing career for the time being. Gonzalez has been competing in boxing primarily as of late. She signed with Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) back in April of 2021, going 1-1 inside the squared circle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UFC lightweight rankings: Michael Chandler rumored for Nov. return at MSG
Rank Fighter Record Last 3 Results #1 Charles Oliveira 32-82 W-W-W #2 Islam Makhachev 22-1 W-W-W #3 Justin Gaethje 23-4
UFC adds Marc Diakiese vs. Michael Johnson to Dec. 3 lineup
Lightweights Marc Diakiese and Michael Johnson will throw down in December. Diakiese meets Johnson at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 3, which doesn’t yet have a publicly known venue or location. Both fighters confirmed the matchup on social media after an initial report from Al Zullino on Tuesday. Diakiese...
MMA Fighting
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 official after Moraes passes hydration test
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 is on. The headlining flyweight (135-pound) championship bout of Friday’s One on Prime Video 1 event in Singapore became official after Moraes passed a hydration test and successfully made weight for his rematch with Johnson. Moraes failed his initial hydration test at Thursday’s...
Comments / 0