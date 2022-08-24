ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul vs. KSI odds: KSI given 55.6% chance to beat Jake Paul

After having to separate opponents back out of an early August fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jake Paul is now taking his talents abroad for a recently confirmed fight against fellow YouTube star KSI. After a back and forth on Twitter, the two have agreed in principle to a fight next year at the famed Wembley Stadium, with the winner taking 100% of what is sure to be an enormous purse.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter. Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statements says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”
GOLF
Yardbarker

WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
WWE
The US Sun

Eddie Hearn claims stopping Anthony Joshua’s rant after Usyk loss would’ve sparked a ‘riot’ as he defends Brit’s passion

EDDIE HEARN insists a "riot" would have broken out if he tried to stop Anthony Joshua's fiery post-fight speech after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. A furious and heartbroken Joshua went on an x-rated rant following his split-decision defeat to the unified heavyweight champion in Jeddah last weekend. Joshua's team...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Trolled Dikembe Mutombo By Taking A Free Throw With His Eyes Closed: “This One’s For You Baby!”

Michael Jordan was perhaps the biggest star in sports back in the 90s. With the 5-time MVP leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships, Jordan showed the NBA why he was the best player the league had ever seen. Not only did MJ have multiple titles to show for, but he also had multiple individual accolades. 'His Airness' won six Finals MVP titles, 10 scoring championships, and 1 DPOY trophy to add to his tally of 5 NBA MVP trophies.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Shares A Series Of Tweet Reminding People How Hard It's To Become An NBA Player: "Our World Attempts To Downplay The Fact That It’s A Rare Case To Make It To The League, Let Alone Dominate."

Kyrie Irving is no longer on the news for his back and forth with the Brooklyn Nets or the prior off-court issues he faced last season. The talented point guard is ready to move on and help Kevin Durant win a championship next season, but that hasn't prevented them from stirring the pot on social media.
NBA

