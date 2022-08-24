Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Why Paul Heyman Has Been Off WWE TV
Paul Heyman has been a key figure in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar feud for some time now as at one point it seemed that Heyman was being forced to choose between his two clients. Ultimately Heyman decided his alliance with The Tribal Chief was more important than his on screen relationship with Brock Lesnar, but his decision led to some brutal consequences for The Beast’s former advocate.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Former WWE Star Back To The Company
Now that Triple H is in charge of creative he’s been bringing back several names who were released from WWE. Fans recently have seen names like Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and more return, and it sounds like Triple H is looking to bring more former stars back to the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
stillrealtous.com
Roman Reigns Reveals Triple H’s Reaction To His “Daddy’s Not Here Anymore” Promo
There’s a new regime in charge of WWE, but Roman Reigns is still the top star in the company. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his momentum shows no signs of stopping. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and during a recent appearance...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Two Returns Set For WWE SmackDown
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and WWE will be taping two episodes of the show heading into Clash at the Castle. Fightful Select reports that Xavier Woods is currently set to return to the ring...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
wrestlinginc.com
Briscoes Name WWE Star They Want To See Back In ROH
With Ring of Honor under new management following Tony Khan's purchasing of the company back in March, the vision for ROH moving forward may change, butsome of the old talent remains. The Briscoes have been with Ring of Honor since 2003 and have won a staggering 12 ROH Tag Team Championships for a combined total of 1,375 days. They most recently held the titles in April before losing them to FTR in a heavily-praised, almost 30-minute encounter. But he Ring of Honor brand was built off of more than just one tag team, and the Briscoes would like to see a familiar face back in the company moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
wrestlingrumors.net
He Said Something: WWE Official Weighs In On Dexter Lumis Arrest
He had to say something. Every so often a story will come up that gets everyone talking in WWE. That might be a good or a bad thing but it is something that catches your attention to the point where it is impossible not to notice. WWE has been doing that again with a story that has somehow taken place both on NXT and Monday Night Raw, and now a WWE official has had to say something about it.
PWMania
Triple H Making Numerous WWE Title Belt Design Changes
It appears that the WWE will be making some design changes to their titles, in addition to the creative changes and talent signings that have occurred in recent weeks. According to Dan Beltzer, “Rumor mill says Triple H making numerous belt design changes.”. Dan is a well-known belt maker...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – August 26, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. On tap for tonight’s show is exclusive CM Punk footage, AEW Trios Semifinal with The House of Black vs. The Dark Order, ROH World Title match with Claudio Castagnoli defending against Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho, we hear from TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and Wardlow defends his TNT title against Ryan Nemeth.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Next Week Reveal Major Change to Butch
WWE SmackDown isn't live tonight, as WWE is taping two episodes back to back, so they are on a delay. Tonight's episode of SmackDown is currently winding down on TV, but for those who are in the building for the show, they are currently watching the taping for next week's episode. That's led to a few spoilers hitting social media, and @reigns_era shared a picture from the episode that shows Butch in some very familiar gear, and some are thinking that this could mean he is leaving the Butch persona and heading back to his Pete Dunne Bruiserweight persona.
