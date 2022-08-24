ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Special session in doubt

In a series of downstate news conferences coinciding with the Illinois State Fair, governor JB Pritzker this week gave an update on the possibility of a special session, outlined new State infrastructure investments, and announced a new program for some Illinoisans over age 55. Although the governor quickly announced he...
Illinois government will contact other states

Democratic Party governor JB Pritzker said this week that he is actively reaching out to businesses in Indiana and other states that recently have passed restrictive abortion laws in hopes of luring those companies to Illinois. “Well, all ready I’ve reached out to companies that are affected in Indiana. I...
Flurry of regulatory planning engaged for EV in State

Ten months after Illinois lawmakers passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which set a goal of putting one million electric vehicles on State roads by the end of the decade, State agencies are engaged in a flurry of regulatory planning aimed at meeting those goals. The effort to electrify...
Illinois representative Stephanie Kifowit director

Illinois Representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) has been selected as the Midwest Regional (Democratic) Director of the Women’s Legislative Network (WLN) by the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) Nominating Committee. The Women’s Legislative Network of NCSL states that its mission is to “promote the participation, empowerment, and leadership of...
Monkeypox

Government HealthCapitol News IllinoisJerry NowickiMonkeypox. By Jerry Nowicki Governor JB Pritzker issued a public health emergency declaration and declared Illinois a disaster area in response to the monkeypox virus Monday this week, a move his assistants said would help mobilize resources. The governor’s office personnel said the proclamation will aid in moving vaccines to the...
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

