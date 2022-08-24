Read full article on original website
Blackpink Drop Video for New Song “Pink Venom”: Watch
K-pop girl group Blackpink have shared the lead single from their forthcoming sophomore LP Born Pink. The new song is called “Pink Venom,” and it arrives with a new music video. Watch the visual below. Born Pink is out September 16 via YG Entertainment. The album was announced...
Lil Tjay Shares Video for New Song “Beat the Odds”: Watch
Lil Tjay has shared a new song, “Beat the Odds.” The single is in reference to the shooting he survived in Edgewater, New Jersey in June. In the cover art for the single, Tjay appears to be wearing a medical neck brace. The rapper has also shared a self-directed video for the track, which includes footage of him recovering in a hospital bed and clips of him rapping in a hospital room. It also seems to include audio of the 911 call from the day he was shot earlier this year. Check it out below.
Migos’ Offset Shares Video for Baby Keem–Produced New Song “5 4 3 2 1”: Watch
Offset has released the new song “5 4 3 2 1” (via Motown). The Migos rapper’s new single is produced by Baby Keem, Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. The song arrives with a music video shot in an amusement park. Check it out below.
Lowertown Announce Debut Album I Love to Lie, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Lowertown, the Atlanta-based bedroom pop duo of Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, have announced their debut album. I Love to Lie is due out October 21 via Dirty Hit. Today, they’re sharing the lead single, “Bucktooth,” alongside a carnival-themed music video directed by Zev Magasis. Check it out below.
Bitchin Bajas Announce New Album Bajascillators, Share New Song: Listen
Bitchin Bajas have announced their first new full-length record in five years. Bajascillators—a double album—arrives September 2 via Drag City. Today, Chicago-based trio has shared lead single “Amorpha,” along with a visualizer created by Kyle Armstrong. Check it out below. Bajascillators follows the group’s 2017 LP...
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
Palm Announce Fall North American Tour, Share New Song “Parable Lickers”: Listen
Palm have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Nicks and Grazes. The latest track is titled “Parable Lickers.” They’ve also announced a lengthy fall tour of North America, which begins in late October and runs through mid-December. Check out “Parable Lickers” and the band’s full tour itinerary below.
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album The Car
Arctic Monkeys’ new album is called The Car, and it arrives October 21. The follow-up to 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was written by Alex Turner and once again produced by James Ford. Below, check out the cover art, shot by drummer Matt Helders, and the tracklist, which includes a song titled “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” another called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which the band premiered yesterday in Zurich, and eight more tracks.
Lee Fields Announces New Album Sentimental Fool, Shares New Song: Listen
Soul legend Lee Fields has announced his first new album in three years. It’s titled Sentimental Fool and it’s out October 28 via Daptone, marking it his full-length debut on the label. Today, he’s shared the title track along with a music video directed by Andrew Anderson. Check it out below.
FaltyDL Announces New Album A Nurse to My Patience, Shares New Song With Julianna Barwick: Listen
FaltyDL has announced a new album: A Nurse to My Patience is due out November 11 via his own label, Blueberry Records. Accompanying the announcement, the New York–based producer has shared a new single called “Four Horses,” which features ambient composer Julianna Barwick. The single arrives with...
Joe Rainey Announces North American Tour Dates
Joe Rainey has announced a North American tour. The tour dates are in support of his recent debut album, Niineta, which was released earlier this year on Justin Vernon and the Dessner brothers’ 37d03d label. The Minneapolis-based pow wow singer will perform in venues across the United States and Canada, kicking off the tour in Milwaukee before performing at festivals including Pop Montreal, Iowa City’s Feast Festival, and more. Find Rainey’s itinerary below.
Bad Bunny Shares New Video for “Neverita”: Watch
Bad Bunny has released a new video for his track “Neverita” from May’s Un Verano Sin Ti. Drawing inspiration from fellow Puerto Rican superstar Elvis Crespo, Bad Bunny re-creates the video for Crespo’s 1998 “Suavemente.” The “Neverita” visual ends with text in Spanish that translates to “In honor of the best video of all time.” Check it out below.
Braxe + Falcon Announce U.S. Shows, Share New “Step by Step” Video: Watch
Following the release of their new Step by Step EP, Braxe + Falcon have announced a pair of U.S. shows taking place this fall. The French house producers Alan Braxe and DJ Falcon will bring their live set to Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on November 5, with a second show at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on November 12. Today, Braxe + Falcon have also shared a music video for the EP’s title track, which features vocals from Panda Bear. The visual was written, directed, and produced by Toru Tokikawa, and stars 12-year-old Japanese skate prodigy Ginwoo Onodera. Check it out below.
Kenny Beats Announce Debut Solo Album Louie
Kenny Beats has announced that he’s got a new album on the way, his first solo project. It’s titled Louie and it’s out August 31 via XL. The producer made the record at the end of 2021 while self-isolating in England. Check out a Louie preview along with the album art and track list below.
Moses Sumney Announces New Concert Film A Performance in V Acts, Shares Trailer: Watch
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. It’s a new concert film that’s out next Wednesday, August 31, in partnership with YouTube’s Black Voices Fund. He’s shared the film’s trailer and a clip, which features his cover of Björk’s “Come to Me” and “Doomed.” Find those below.
Megan Thee Stallion Demands WMG Reveal Documents Regarding Traumazine Leak
On August 11, just hours before releasing her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion publicly addressed leaked music on her Twitter account. The leak included “[her] cover art, pieces of [her] track list and [her] even hearing a part of a song [she hasn’t] dropped yet,” as Megan put it in her tweet.
Marcus Mumford Shares New Song “Better Off High”: Listen
Marcus Mumford has shared a new track from his upcoming solo debut. “Better Off High” was written and recorded with Blake Mills, who produced the record. “Better Off High” follows “Cannibal” and “Grace.” Listen to “Better Off High” below. (Self-Titled)...
VMAs 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform and Receive Global Icon Award
Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. In their first appearance since receiving the Video Vanguard Award in 2000, the band will join performers including J Balvin, Lizzo, and Blackpink at the ceremony, which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. It takes place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Botch Share “One Twenty Two,” First New Song in 20 Years: Watch the Video
Botch have released a new song—their first in 20 years. “One Twenty Two” is set to appear on a new reissue of the band’s 1999 sophomore album We Are the Romans, which arrives November 4 via Sargent House. The band has also shared a new music video for “One Twenty Two.” Directed by Dimitri Luedemann, the visual finds the band performing live in a practice space with dramatic cuts and lighting effects that capture the song’s intensity. Check it out below.
