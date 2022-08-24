ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Morris Daily Herald

Grundy County Corn Festival seeking volunteers

Grundy County Corn Festival is seeking volunteers of all ages to provide assistance before, during and after the festival. Organizers are requesting help with delivering Corn Festival buttons and books to local businesses, corn cutting and hanging corn in downtown Morris, assisting staff with odd jobs, selling buttons at the petting zoo, collecting button boxes from local businesses and more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Thieves make off with $300 in perfume in Oswego

The Oswego Police Department says that two men made off with about $300 worth of perfume from a store in the 2500 block of Route 34 Thursday. Police say it happened a little bit after 5:30 in the evening. Police did not say just how the two pulled it off. An investigation is ongoing.
OSWEGO, IL
msn.com

Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers

JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fire in Oswego contained to garage

The Oswego Fire Protection District says it put out a fire in a car that was parked in a garage 400 block of Grapevine Trail Wednesday. A news release from the fire protection district says the blaze was contained to the vehicle and garage. The attached home remains livable. One...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

New Kendall County judge reflects on journey

Kendall County Judge Carlo Colosimo was just recently sworn in during a ceremony at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville. Colosimo recalled his experience of immigrating to the United States from Argentina. Your browser does not support the audio element. Colosimo started his career in legal services in Kane County...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire

Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Rebuild Illinois $3 million: Downtown Aurora

State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, announces $3 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for streetscape improvements for Broadway Avenue in Aurora, which will modernize downtown infrastructure, beautify the area and promote business growth. “Broadway Avenue is the heart of our Aurora community, and it’s time for a makeover,” Hernandez said. “Our...
AURORA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Chicago Man Accused of Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chicago man accused of getting into a high speed chase on August 25th. Xavier Jackson, 28, of Chicago was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony; speeding, improper lane usage, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving without headlights.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Noon Lions: Children’s vision tests

Aurora Noon Lions Club just celebrated a big birthday: A century of service. The occasion was marked during a 100th anniversary celebration July 26 at Gaslite Manor Banquets in Aurora. It featured a centennial banquet, recognitions by the City of Aurora and Lions Clubs International, and included cake. Susan Koepke...
AURORA, IL
romeoville.org

Lockport Street Detour Begins 8/29

Starting Mon., Aug. 29, a detour will be in place on Lockport St. in Plainfield for a watermain/storm sewer project. Anyone using Airport Rd. to go into Plainfield during daytime working hours will need to re-route to use Renwick, Route 30, and Route 59. The detour is anticipated to last...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
The Voice

One 5B’s Meal Sept. 1 will help youth

The Urban Youth Ministry in Aurora will present a fundraiser to help make a difference in a child’s life one day at a time. The 5B’s meal will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends

Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plainfield man ticketed for damaging power lines with construction vehicle

A Plainfield man has a few tickets for allegedly damaging several power lines with a large construction vehicle and then leaving the area. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it identified 58-year-old Michael McManus as the driver of the construction vehicle. He was ticketed for leaving the scene along with a few other citations. Police say it happened in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township just after eleven Tuesday morning.
PLAINFIELD, IL
