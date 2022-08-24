Read full article on original website
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
ELEVATE Business Expo on 8/27Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of IllinoisTravel Maven
Grundy County Corn Festival seeking volunteers
Grundy County Corn Festival is seeking volunteers of all ages to provide assistance before, during and after the festival. Organizers are requesting help with delivering Corn Festival buttons and books to local businesses, corn cutting and hanging corn in downtown Morris, assisting staff with odd jobs, selling buttons at the petting zoo, collecting button boxes from local businesses and more.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County gun buy-back program gets over 100 guns off the street
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - The community gun buy-back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in over 100 guns being turned in. The majority of the guns were old rifles and revolvers that people had no idea how to get rid of, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Officially Opened In Illinois
If you didn't hear before in a recent story, the place where you can play endless arcade games and enjoy an entire day of fun with your fam just opened in Romeoville, Illinois. With over 135,000 square feet of entertainment, there's bound to be something you and everyone in your...
WSPY NEWS
Thieves make off with $300 in perfume in Oswego
The Oswego Police Department says that two men made off with about $300 worth of perfume from a store in the 2500 block of Route 34 Thursday. Police say it happened a little bit after 5:30 in the evening. Police did not say just how the two pulled it off. An investigation is ongoing.
msn.com
Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers
JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
WSPY NEWS
Fire in Oswego contained to garage
The Oswego Fire Protection District says it put out a fire in a car that was parked in a garage 400 block of Grapevine Trail Wednesday. A news release from the fire protection district says the blaze was contained to the vehicle and garage. The attached home remains livable. One...
WSPY NEWS
New Kendall County judge reflects on journey
Kendall County Judge Carlo Colosimo was just recently sworn in during a ceremony at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville. Colosimo recalled his experience of immigrating to the United States from Argentina. Your browser does not support the audio element. Colosimo started his career in legal services in Kane County...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
msn.com
Person Shot Near Phillips Park, Sending 2 Schools Into Lockdown: APD
AURORA, IL — A person was shot in the 1000 block of Howell Place, near Phillips Park, sending two nearby schools into a “secure and teach” lockdown Friday morning, according to Aurora police. While Aurora police were en route to the scene, East Aurora High School and...
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
Rebuild Illinois $3 million: Downtown Aurora
State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, announces $3 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for streetscape improvements for Broadway Avenue in Aurora, which will modernize downtown infrastructure, beautify the area and promote business growth. “Broadway Avenue is the heart of our Aurora community, and it’s time for a makeover,” Hernandez said. “Our...
wcsjnews.com
Chicago Man Accused of Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chicago man accused of getting into a high speed chase on August 25th. Xavier Jackson, 28, of Chicago was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony; speeding, improper lane usage, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving without headlights.
Reader’s Voice: Noon Lions: Children’s vision tests
Aurora Noon Lions Club just celebrated a big birthday: A century of service. The occasion was marked during a 100th anniversary celebration July 26 at Gaslite Manor Banquets in Aurora. It featured a centennial banquet, recognitions by the City of Aurora and Lions Clubs International, and included cake. Susan Koepke...
msn.com
Naperville chief says number of motorists fleeing police on the rise, and he's seeking a way to crack down
Aug. 27—A new fine could address the increasing number of motorists fleeing traffic stops in Naperville, threatening the safety of police and the community, Police Chief Jason Arres says. In his annual midyear crime statistics report, Arres said his department had converted to a new system of tracking and...
romeoville.org
Lockport Street Detour Begins 8/29
Starting Mon., Aug. 29, a detour will be in place on Lockport St. in Plainfield for a watermain/storm sewer project. Anyone using Airport Rd. to go into Plainfield during daytime working hours will need to re-route to use Renwick, Route 30, and Route 59. The detour is anticipated to last...
One 5B’s Meal Sept. 1 will help youth
The Urban Youth Ministry in Aurora will present a fundraiser to help make a difference in a child’s life one day at a time. The 5B’s meal will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
wjol.com
Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends
Major travel delays are anticipated – alternative routes are strongly encouraged. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8.
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield man ticketed for damaging power lines with construction vehicle
A Plainfield man has a few tickets for allegedly damaging several power lines with a large construction vehicle and then leaving the area. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it identified 58-year-old Michael McManus as the driver of the construction vehicle. He was ticketed for leaving the scene along with a few other citations. Police say it happened in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township just after eleven Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0