radfordathletics.com

Men's Soccer Falls to Liberty in Season Opener, 3-0

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Radford men's soccer team fell to Liberty, 3-0, in the season opener for both teams on Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium. "I was really proud with our effort tonight," said Radford head coach Chris Barrett. "I thought we came out in the beginning of the match on the front foot and put them under a lot of pressure. We were in there in and created some chances and I thought we were equal if not better than them. We made a mistake right before halftime to give up the penalty, which obviously is a tough time to give up a goal. In the second half, we came out trying to attack them. But full credit to Liberty — they are really good team and experienced team and they're going to win a lot of games this year. But I couldn't be more proud of this young group. It's the first time we've had a full compliment of players, and I know we have a lot of potential."
radfordathletics.com

Radford Announces Addition of Korey Singh to Coaching Staff

Radford Baseball announced the addition of Korey Singh to the coaching staff as a volunteer graduate assistant. He will work primarily with hitters and infielders. "First of all, I want to thank Alex Guerra for offering me this unbelievable opportunity," said Singh. "Coach Guerra coached me and taught me so much when I was a freshman on the James Madison University baseball team. It's great to be back together with him in this environment! In addition, I get to work with and learn from three other outstanding coaches. I'm honored to be a part of the Radford University baseball program. It's exciting to help build a championship culture where everyone has the same end goal. Let's get to work!"
