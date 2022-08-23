LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Radford men's soccer team fell to Liberty, 3-0, in the season opener for both teams on Thursday evening at Osborne Stadium. "I was really proud with our effort tonight," said Radford head coach Chris Barrett. "I thought we came out in the beginning of the match on the front foot and put them under a lot of pressure. We were in there in and created some chances and I thought we were equal if not better than them. We made a mistake right before halftime to give up the penalty, which obviously is a tough time to give up a goal. In the second half, we came out trying to attack them. But full credit to Liberty — they are really good team and experienced team and they're going to win a lot of games this year. But I couldn't be more proud of this young group. It's the first time we've had a full compliment of players, and I know we have a lot of potential."

