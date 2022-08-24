ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
erienewsnow.com

Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire

Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Huetter: Idaho's smallest city

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
spotonidaho.com

Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho

July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11

Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

