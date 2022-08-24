Read full article on original website
One month after 988 launch, Idaho crisis hotline sees increase in calls
BOISE, Idaho — Helping others is a priority in Christian Garcia’s life. “I had served in the military and just helping people, being a part of something bigger than yourself, was important to me,” Garcia said. Garcia works at the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline as a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S.
$50 Million in Grants for Idaho Families Will Become Available in September
BOISE - Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong...
erienewsnow.com
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Idaho law enforcement seek solutions to crippling officer shortages
BOISE, Idaho — This day and age, fewer people meet the strict hiring standards to become a cop. Around the country, departments are changing their standards so they can get more applicants. Canyon County is now considering candidates who have used marijuana between one and three years ago, just...
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Idaho State Police Finish 6th in Nationwide 'Best Looking Cruiser' Contest, Will be Featured in 2023 AAST Calendar
BOISE - After receiving over 22,000 votes, the Idaho State Police has finished in the Top 13 in voting for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 'Best Looking Cruiser' Contest. The Idaho State Police cruiser will now be featured in the 2023 AAST Calendar for the month of June!
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE -- U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The...
House GOP pledges to fight Judge Winmill's injunction decision, says 'some preborn children may die'
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho House Republican Caucus has sent out the following statement on last night's federal court decision on Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, from Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett:. "Today a federal district court judge in Boise issued a...
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Aug 11
Authorities in southern Idaho are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from the Pocatello area. She hasn't had contact with family in more than two weeks, according to information shared by multiple state missing person websites. Have you seen Thalia Danielle Olmos? Her profile was shared on both...
Idaho leaders respond to federal decision over abortion law
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's legislative leaders are responding to the recent decision over Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, after a federal judge issued a partial pause on the abortion law. The Idaho House Republican Caucus issued a statement in response, pledging to fight the ruling because "some of Idaho’s preborn...
Idaho AG Wasden warns Idahoans to beware of student debt forgiveness scams
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer. “You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for...
Federal judge partially blocks Idaho abortion law
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has issued a partial pause on Idaho's abortion law when it conflicts with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. Doctors will not face criminal charges in these instances, as state law must yield to federal law. The rest of Idaho's abortion laws...
Post Register
No new trial for former Idaho legislator convicted of rape, judge rules
BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week. Von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, submitted a motion in Ada County Court in early...
Idaho’s 5 Biggest Issues That the Idaho Legislature Can’t Ignore
September is the start of football, the fall season, and thankfully a break from our triple-digit summer temperatures. Politics returns to center stage as the legislature meets for a special session next week. Governor Little called the session says Idahoans deserve another tax break and more money for schools. Are those the most critical issues to you?
Idaho's Newschannel 7
