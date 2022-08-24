Read full article on original website
Exciting News from Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons
The City of Stamford secures $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant for the West Side. Read more here. The Stamford Public School’s CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) has been approved by the state. That’s great news for you and your children, as it allows Stamford Public Schools to provide free healthy breakfast and lunch at school to all students during the 2022-23 school year!
Overdose Awareness Day Ceremony in Wilton on August 31st
Both suspected overdoses and deaths due to overdoses continue to rise with annual double-digit rates of increase. There were 1,531 Connecticut confirmed deaths in 2021, an increase of 11.4% versus 2020 and an increase of 27.7% versus 2019. The 2021 rate of overdose deaths per 100,000 population for Fairfield County was 24.8, or 31% higher than the 2019 rate.
Greenwich Historical Society Author Talk 9/7 Addresses Challenging Situations
New YA Novel Inspired by a Historic Volcanic Eruption Offers Context for Coping with Today’s. Greenwich author Arlene Mark will discuss her newest novel ‘The Year without a Summer’ to show how a historic natural disaster can lead young adults to empathize with one another and listen to varying points of view concerning issues that impact their lives today, including climate change and social and cultural differences. The talk takes place at Greenwich Historical Society’s Café on Wednesday, September 7th at 10:30 am at 47 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob. Enjoy the Tavern Garden Market which takes place the same day from 10am – 2pm.
Greater Danbury Chamber and the Womens Business Council to Honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women Award
The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce and the Womens Business Council GDCC will honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women award on November 3!. The event will take place at the Amber Room in Danbury. Save the date and stay tuned to Greater Danbury Chamber of...
Stamford Police mourn the passing of longtime officer Douglas Robinson
It was with heavy hearts Stamford Police announce the passing of Officer Douglas Robinson. Officer Robinson fought a courageous 3-year battle with cancer and joined the Stamford Police Department on March 6, 1989. He continued to serve this community even during his battle with cancer. Officer Robinson had a highly...
Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive $250,000 to deliver children’s literacy programming
Thanks to the advocacy of Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy, SPEF - Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive a $250,000 earmark to deliver children’s literacy programming. SPEF is partnering with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) to provide Stamford educators, families, and students with books and literacy resources to empower and inspire a love of reading.
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, former Councilwoman for the City of Danbury, community advocate and volunteer, has died
Mary E. Teicholz, 61, of Danbury, wife of Lee M. Teicholz, died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Affectionately known by many names, “Mary T.” was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on July 19, 1961, a daughter of the late John and Dolores (Serino) Gallo. She attended Poughkeepsie schools and graduated from Western CT State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Justice and Law Administration.
Team Teddy 5k in Ridgefield to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The third annual Team Teddy 5k, to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is happening on Sunday, October 2, at 9am, at Barlow Mountain Elementary School. Registration donations for the run go directly to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the leading advocacy, education, and research organization in the U.S. for Duchenne, founded by a mother of two boys with the diagnosis over 20 years ago. To learn more, register, or donate, please go to Team Teddy 5k.
Fairfield County Bank announces #WeWoofWithStyle and supports three local animal shelters!
Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the launch of a Facebook and Instagram campaign, Together, #WeWoofWithStyle, benefitting three local animal shelters. The three charities being featured throughout the campaign are Lucky Dog Refuge located in Stamford, CT, PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) located in Norwalk, CT, and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) located in Ridgefield, CT.
Meet the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat for Humanity: Diana Arfine talks building futures and thirty years of Blueprints and Blue Jeans
On September 22, Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will celebrate 30 years of building homes, community, and hope with a celebratory fundraising event at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The community where the nonprofit’s seeds were first planted. Here, we interview the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat, Diana Arfine....
Rick Dowling Repeats At 35th Connecticut Mid-Amateur
With four holes remaining in the 35th Connecticut Mid-Amateur at the Country Club of New Canaan Rick Dowling and Cody Paladino were in a dead heat. Dowling had held a narrow lead all day long over Paladino but with a birdie on the par-5 11th the two-time reigning Dick Tettelbach Player of the Year finally tracked down Dowling. The two remained tied at 6-under until the par-4 15th.
Greenwich Public Schools Standardized Testing Results Released for 2021-2022 School Year
Greenwich, CT, August 25, 2022 – The Connecticut State Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 Smarter Balanced assessment, which is the accountability assessment in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for students in Grades 3-8, and Connecticut School SAT results. GPS administrators will now begin their...
Bernard's is HIRING bartenders and wait staff!
Bernard's award-winning French restaurant is hiring bartenders and wait staff. Please email Hannah at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you are interested in working in an extraordinary outdoor setting in the heart of Ridgefield!. Bernard's is located at 20...
Stamford native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
A native of Stamford, Connecticut, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeanpierre Dominguezflorencio, a 2010 Stamford High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago. “I was inspired to join the Navy because, as an immigrant you see the...
Celebrate Peter Parley's Birthday at Little Red Schoolhouse Tomorrow with Lemonade and Cookies!
There will be lemonade and cookies at the Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane as the Ridgefield Historical Society celebrates Peter Parley (Samuel G. Goodrich), the 19th Century author of storybooks and textbooks for children, on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4. Stop by to learn more about this...
Bethel Public Schools Welcome New Teachers and Resource Officers
We would like to welcome our new teachers to the Bethel Public Schools. Our Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Brooks and our Director of Teaching and Learning, Michelle Rutledge have completed their orientation process. The Bethel Public Schools has a very rigorous selection process. We are excited by their level of energy and skills that they bring to the job.
SHU Promotes Students' Mental Health with New Digital Platform & Expanded Counseling Center
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University is launching YOU@SHU, a web-based platform, designed to foster mental health wellness among students. SHU also is expanding its counseling center to ensure students have all the emotional support and resources they may need. The University acquired the new personalized digital platform with a grant...
Artisan Co-op Ally Ball Bee Celebrating 10th Anniversary in Ridgefield
Ally Bally Bee and all its Artists are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the store in Ridgefield and would like to invite you to join in the celebration from September 8th – 11th!. As a thank you to all their customers, every purchase of...
Ability Beyond Celebrates Cultural Diversity
Bethel, CT – Ability Beyond celebrated its cultural diversity Thursday during the 2nd Annual Breathe Equality Cultural Festival, a community-wide event that brought people together to entertain and engage. “Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging have been core values of our organization since our founding nearly 70 years ago,” said...
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner Celebrates Strength Through Service
RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities.
