Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend
Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend. According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas. Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson....
Boxing Scene
Richard Torrez Jr. Viciously Knocks Out Marco Antonio Canedo In First Round
Richard Torrez Jr. viciously knocked out Marco Antonio Canedo in the first round Saturday night. The hard-hitting heavyweight prospect pulverized Canedo with a left-left-right combination that left him unconscious, flat on his face, just 43 seconds into their scheduled six-rounder in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Torrez dropped Canedo twice in their very brief bout and left the Mexican boxer in need of medical attention.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury directs his promoters to tell WBC he’s unretiring and won’t vacate his title
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury beat the WBC’s deadline of Friday, August 26th, by letting his promoters know to tell the sanctioning body that he’s not retiring and will be resuming his career. The next move for Fury and his team is to try and negotiate an undisputed...
Boxing Scene
Kayla Harrison Backing Claressa Shields To Defeat Savannah Marshall
WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Claressa Shields is two weeks away from her long awaited grudge match with career arch-rival Savannah Marshall, who holds the WBO strap at 160-pounds. Their undisputed clash will take place at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
Video: Watch Adriano Moraes' brutal KO of Demetrious Johnson ahead of rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1
Demetrious Johnson has a chance this Friday to settle the score. The former UFC flyweight champion returns to the cage in a highly-anticipated rematch against champion Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore. The last time Johnson (23-4-1) faced Moraes (20-3) was back...
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission
Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
GOLF・
MMAmania.com
Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
FOX Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know
Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
BoxingNews24.com
Julian Jackson says Errol Spence must pressure Terence Crawford to win
By Chris Williams: Boxing great Julian Jackson says Errol Spence Jr. must break Terence Crawford with nonstop pressure when the two eventually meet up. Spence could break Crawford with pressure in the same way he did Yordenis Ugas last April. Crawford has never taken much punishment during his career, thanks...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
Boxing Scene
Commey: Beating Pedraza Will Let People Know I'm Not Done, Still Got A Lot To Offer
Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza are close in age, both coming off losses to former champions and at similar stages in their careers. Each of these former lightweight champions clearly need a win in a prototypical crossroads fight Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza at least has grown accustomed over the past three years to fighting at or near the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds, whereas Commey will make his debut in that division after campaigning as a lightweight throughout his 11-year pro career.
Anthony Joshua’s own trainer Robert Garcia claims Brit ‘mentally defeated himself’ during Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA'S trainer Robert Garcia claims that his man "defeated himself" during round ten of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, 32, enjoyed success in round nine - stinging Usyk as he launched blow after blow. But the Ukrainian came roaring back in the very next stanza, regaining control and...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Pulls Gun On Rival During Podcast Recording
A Russian MMA fighter is reportedly facing jail time after allegedly pulling a gun on his rival during a podcast appearance in Moscow and forcing him to kneel. Shovkhal Churchaev, who is 5-1 in professional mixed martial arts and fights out of St. Petersburg, has been accused of attacking Iranian foe Mohammad Heibati, who boasts a 4-1 record inside the cage.
Khabib Nurmagomedov details the recent conversation he had with longtime friend Cain Velasquez: “God chose to test him in this way”
Khabib Nurmagomedov says he recently talked to Cain Velasquez and opened up on how the call went. Velasquez has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since then. The former UFC heavyweight champion is facing a total of 10 charges including attempted murder and if he is found guilty of attempted murder, he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.
MMAmania.com
Khabib just called Cain Velasquez in jail — here’s what they talked about
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is currently behind bars in Santa Clara County while his attorneys battle multiple charges — including attempted murder — following a public and somewhat messy shootout that took place earlier this year. Get the latest on that pending court case right here.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE・
Boxing Scene
Lipinets: Ennis Is The Future Of Boxing; Fights With Crawford, Spence Would Be 50-50
Sergey Lipinets left the ring in April 2021 beyond impressed by Jaron Ennis. The former IBF junior welterweight champion knew he would face a fast, intelligent, strong opponent, but Ennis was even better than he realized. Philadelphia’s Ennis dropped Lipinets twice, once in the fourth round and again in the sixth, on his way to a sixth-round knockout.
Boxing Scene
Team Haney: This Narrative That You Don't Have To Be A Champion, That's a Falsehood
Bill Haney thinks the boxing public needs to be educated on the topic of sanctioning body fees and the value of championship titles. The father and trainer of undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, Bill Haney is understandably sensitive to the widespread perception that fighters, especially those such as his son who have unified a division, are put in an onerous position where they have to part with a significant amount of their purse in the form of fees paid to the sanctioning bodies.
Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday
Lil Baby gave Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.
