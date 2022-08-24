Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
How to spend three days in Denver, ColoradoCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Related
Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say
The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed flyer killed in crash in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after crashing while speed flying in the mountains of Summit County Saturday. Summit County Rescue Group said in a release that they learned at 9:38 a.m. that a speed flyer had gone missing after launching from Peak 6. Speed flying is...
Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in car, suspect in custody
A woman was found dead in her vehicle after going missing Friday evening and now a suspect is in custody.
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle
GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found murdered in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley. Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue. As officers were...
Boulder residents say local crime shows statewide problem
Asijah Bines was charged with several crimes related to her alleged actions on Thursday, one of which is attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting Friday night
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another wounded. DPD said they learned of the shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard at 11:21 p.m. Police said two men got themselves to the hospital, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps
AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
Man arrested after Greeley store employee found dead
Police in Greeley arrested a 24-year-old man Friday after a missing store employee, a 22-year-old woman, was found dead in the back of a vehicle.
116-Year-Old Colorado Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertain
The Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni St., Denver, will cease operations as a homeless shelter.Google Earth. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will extend two contracts next week to continue putting up people experiencing homelessness in hotels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in Colorado city water reservoir, officials say tap water still safe to drink
According to the Northglenn Police Department, a body was found in the Northglenn Water Reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on August 24 at about 7 AM. Once at the scene, authorities were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water. The individual was found in a...
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
Golden scaling back outdoor seating on Miner's Alley
GOLDEN, Colo. — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many restaurants and bars had to adjust -- and a big solution became outdoor seating for those that didn't have it before. In the case of Miner's Saloon and Golden Moon Speakeasy, outdoor seating kept business afloat. Specifically, the City of Golden allowed the two businesses to expand their seating into the alley, which is normally used for vehicular traffic -- primarily for deliveries to be made for other businesses that line the street.
Schools lift security precautions, suspect arrested
Police officers were searching for a carjacking suspect who committed several crimes in multiple jurisdictions.
Driver's U-turn resulted in serious injuries to cyclist
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for the driver of a white Kia Sol who was involved in a crash that seriously injured a cyclist Thursday afternoon. The victim and driver were both headed south on Highway 119 near milepost 33 which is in...
1310kfka.com
Loveland Police say woman found dead in Big Thompson River was killed
Loveland Police said a woman who was found dead in the Big Thompson River was murdered. Police said the 49-year-old woman was found floating in waters near Barnes Park Monday morning. She’s been identified as Chantell Wilkes of Loveland. Her exact cause of death is pending an autopsy. Anyone with information about the urder is asked to call Loveland Police at 970.962.2032 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970.221.6868. Tipsters can also fill out a form online at crimestopperslarimer.org.
Police call discovery of woman's body in river "suspicious," asking Colorado public for help
The Loveland Police Department is investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday, according to a news release. Crews responded to Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM after receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river. A woman's...
Allegations against former Arapahoe Co. caseworker spark state evaluation
The Colorado Department of Human Services is looking into potential fraud and child safety concerns following allegations made against former Arapahoe County DHS employee Robin Niceta.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1