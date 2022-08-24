ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in Colorado river was murdered, police say

The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release. Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Speed flyer killed in crash in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after crashing while speed flying in the mountains of Summit County Saturday. Summit County Rescue Group said in a release that they learned at 9:38 a.m. that a speed flyer had gone missing after launching from Peak 6. Speed flying is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle

GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found murdered in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley. Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue. As officers were...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting Friday night

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another wounded. DPD said they learned of the shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard at 11:21 p.m. Police said two men got themselves to the hospital, and...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora installs 30 new Pallet shelters for homeless campers hit by sweeps

AURORA | More temporary housing for Aurora’s homeless population was completed at two Salvation Army sites this week, offering a shot at stability for some of those displaced during homeless camp sweeps. The 30 new Pallet shelters — individual, prefabricated housing units measuring 8 feet by 8 feet —...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Golden scaling back outdoor seating on Miner's Alley

GOLDEN, Colo. — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many restaurants and bars had to adjust -- and a big solution became outdoor seating for those that didn't have it before. In the case of Miner's Saloon and Golden Moon Speakeasy, outdoor seating kept business afloat. Specifically, the City of Golden allowed the two businesses to expand their seating into the alley, which is normally used for vehicular traffic -- primarily for deliveries to be made for other businesses that line the street.
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Driver's U-turn resulted in serious injuries to cyclist

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for the driver of a white Kia Sol who was involved in a crash that seriously injured a cyclist Thursday afternoon. The victim and driver were both headed south on Highway 119 near milepost 33 which is in...
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver local news

