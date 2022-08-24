Read full article on original website
Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
KSLTV
16-year-old breaks leg after crashing on dirt bike
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were called out Saturday after a 16-year-old boy crashed on his dirt bike near Sagebrush Flat. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding dirt bikes with at least one other person when the incident occurred.
KSLTV
Surveillance camera shows bear trying to get into trash cans at Park City home
PARK CITY, Utah — One man’s trash is a bear’s next meal. Morgan Lemaitre said she and her husband returned to their home near the Canyons Ski Resort Thursday night and noticed someone had moved their trash cans. She checked the security camera and she couldn’t believe...
KSLTV
One man wounded in Salt Lake drive-by shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A 25-year-old man was shot outside a home early Saturday. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. near 700 North and 900 West. Police said someone in a slow-moving car fired several shots and at least one bullet hit the man. Police did not release the victim’s name.
KSLTV
Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is 'staying positive' while in the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man dies in rollover crash during Knolls 200 race in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man died Saturday after the truck he was a passenger in rolled in the Knolls area of Tooele County Saturday. Officers of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at about 7:15 a.m., Sgt. David...
Teen breaks leg in dirt bike accident near Mt. Timpanogos
Utah County Search and Rescue was dispatched to an area near Mt. Timpanogos Saturday morning after a 16-year-old broke his leg in a dirt bike accident.
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
kjzz.com
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
msn.com
Two people stabbed during pickup basketball game at West Jordan fitness center
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two people after an argument got out of control while playing basketball at a Salt Lake County fitness center. The incident happened at the VASA Fitness center at 7836 South Redwood Road in West Jordan on Friday. According to...
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
Family of child pulled from reservoir calls his recovery a miracle
A 9-year old Eagle Mountain boy continues to recover in the hospital after being rescued from a truck that ended up in a Summit County reservoir.
KSLTV
One dead, four transported to hospital after two-car crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah — One person has died and four others have been transported to the hospital following a two-car crash in Clearfield. The incident happened at 650 East and state Route 193 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials with the Clearfield City Police Department said it was reported to...
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah's First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
Gephardt Daily
Family of injured Utah Little Leaguer says skull surgery 'went perfect,' recovery continues
DANVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 12-year-old Santa Clara boy injured on the eve of his team’s Little League World Series debut underwent successful surgery to repair his skull Friday, family members said. Easton Oliverson has been recovering at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital since...
Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
kjzz.com
Officers had just dropped off suspect at detox before fatal struggle with SLC Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The man who died after a struggle with Salt Lake City Police earlier this month had just been dropped off at a detox facility by officers from a different city. 35-year-old Nykon Brandon went unconscious and later died after fighting with officers near 350...
South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
School bus crashes in Utah County with students inside
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a bus crash in Utah County carrying over 40 students on Friday morning. The Utah Department of Public Safety (UHP) says the crash happened along SR-6 at milepost 151 around 7:37 a.m. The incident involved a bus from the Nebo School District. The school bus was carrying […]
