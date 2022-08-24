Read full article on original website
Related
Florida man convicted in hate crime road rage attack on Black martial artist dad who fought back
A Florida man has been convicted of a hate crime for a road rage incident last year in which he tried to run a Black man driving with his family off the road and assault him — only to find the victim was a mixed-martial artist who fought back and put him in a chokehold.
You Can’t Be Serious: West Virginia Police Gun Down Man At His Father’s Funeral While He Was Hugging Aunt
West Virginia Police shoot and kill unarmed Black man named Jason Owens at his father‘s funeral while he was hugging his aunt
Comments / 0