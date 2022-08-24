Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
‘Every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach’: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he hates how the day starts as Meta CEO
Mark Zuckerberg might be one of the world’s wealthiest people and the chief executive of Meta, but he still has lousy feelings at the start of a work day like any normal human being. “It’s almost like every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach,” he...
San Francisco supervisor candidate Leanna Louie still attacking Jewish journalist she called a 'NAZI'
Louie frequently brands her critics as racists or white supremacists.
