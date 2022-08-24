Paco’s Tacos & Sip Coming This Fall to Phoenix

Paco’s Tacos & Sip is coming soon to Phoenix . The new restaurant will be located near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 4700 E. Van Buren St. Representatives for Paco’s Tacos & Sip tell What Now Phoenix that a grand opening is planned for this fall, pending last minute permitting from the city in October.

In the meantime, they have quietly been serving Quesa Birria tacos, Carne Asada tacos, quesadillas stuffed with various proteins and more from four tables located inside what used to be The Bread and Honey House. In fact, it’s the owners of The Bread and Honey House who are pivoting with this new venture.

They’ve recently received their liquor license from the state, so in addition to delicious Mexican fare, we’ll soon be able to sip on margaritas, beers, tequilas and more. And for those who will miss The Bread and Honey House on this side of Phoenix, you can still head to their Arcadia location on Indian School Road.

When Paco’s Tacos & Sip makes its official debut, there will be plenty of space to celebrate both indoors and on their new outdoor patio. To get updates, follow @pacostacosnsip on Instagram.

