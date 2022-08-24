BITS & BYTES: OLLI program on Indigenous culture and history; Laurel Hill Day; Fund for Farmsteads benefit concert; Shakespeare & Co talk; Norfolk book sale; Pink Floyd tribute performance

Step into this gracious Onota Lake waterfront estate and be harkened back to an era where attention to detail and fine craftsmanship reigned supreme. Perfectly and intentionally sited to take full advantage of the nearly 2 acres of manicured private grounds and sweeping lawn down to the lake. The first floor boasts formal living and dining rooms, 2 fireplaces, a sunroom, large eat-in kitchen and breakfast room, mudroom and laundry, a family room with vaulted ceilings, and the dreamiest of primary bedroom suites where you will begin and end each day with the most amazing water views. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, marble countertops throughout, and an expansive deck accessible from sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, breezeway, and primary bedroom. 3 garages and a shared driveway.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO