BITS & BYTES: OLLI program on Indigenous culture and history; Laurel Hill Day; Fund for Farmsteads benefit concert; Shakespeare & Co talk; Norfolk book sale; Pink Floyd tribute performance

Show and Sell: Antique fairs and festivals
Editor’s Note: This Resource Guide is a companion to our article “The Thrill of the HUNT”, from the August-October, 2022, issue of Out & About with The Berkshire Edge magazine. Hard copies of the magazine are available for free at high-traffic locations throughout Berkshire County and in contiguous counties in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
BITS & BYTES: Wanda Houston at BBG; Dewey Hall ice cream social; Molly McCully Brown to speak; Clark Art offers free admission Tuesday; Litchfield County choral concert
Stockbridge— Berkshire Botanical Garden (BBG) will conclude their Music Monday series with a performance by Wanda Houston and her band on August 29. Vocalist Houston, who has toured with multiple Motown legends, will be joined by the three virtuoso and diverse musicians who form her band. Beginning at 5:30...
Hilda Banks Shapiro: What a woman, what a life
A certain Knabe baby grand in Great Barrington has gone silent. Hilda Banks Shapiro has left us and headed off in her red Converse high-tops to join Schubert and Brahms instead. (She’ll be seeking out FDR, Mother Teresa, and—perhaps first—Clark Gable too.) The formidable pianist and mother...
Samara Klein named Great Barrington Library Director
Great Barrington — The town’s next library director is Samara Klein, who will oversee operations at the Mason and Ramsdell libraries. Klein, a resident of Housatonic and a graduate of Monument Mountain Regional High School, has worked in the publishing field since 2004. Most recently she was director of PJ Publishing at the nonprofit PJ Library, a program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation in Agawam. PJ Library publishes and distributes free Jewish children’s books around the world.
I Publius: The way we are
When Roselle and I first moved to the Berkshires full time in 1971, things didn’t look a lot different than they do now. One of the ways I have always kept track of things is by referencing or—as we used to say in graduate school—“comparing and contrasting.” Railroad Street is one of the things that has changed.
Waterfront Estate on Onota Lake
Step into this gracious Onota Lake waterfront estate and be harkened back to an era where attention to detail and fine craftsmanship reigned supreme. Perfectly and intentionally sited to take full advantage of the nearly 2 acres of manicured private grounds and sweeping lawn down to the lake. The first floor boasts formal living and dining rooms, 2 fireplaces, a sunroom, large eat-in kitchen and breakfast room, mudroom and laundry, a family room with vaulted ceilings, and the dreamiest of primary bedroom suites where you will begin and end each day with the most amazing water views. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, marble countertops throughout, and an expansive deck accessible from sunroom, dining room, breakfast room, breezeway, and primary bedroom. 3 garages and a shared driveway.
Berkshire region real estate sales
10 Crandall Street: Bryan Phillips of Adams to Janice L. Bordelon, $193,000 on 08/12/2022. 82-84 Friend Street: Paul M. Richardson and Vicki L. Richardson of Adams to Mandy L. Shephard, $145,000 on 08/08/2022. Alford. 16 Whites Hill Road: Suzanne F. Rosenberg of Alford to Neal S. Simon and Joyce M....
Primary election guide
Berkshire County — This year’s primary elections will be held on Tuesday, September 6, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all polling locations. The deadline for voter registration was on Saturday, August 27, with the vote by mail application deadline on Monday, August 29.
In public forum District Attorney and Sheriff candidates address issues of racial justice
Great Barrington — How candidates running for District Attorney and Sheriff would handle issues involving racial justice were discussed at a candidate forum on Monday, August 22. The event was held at Berkshire South Regional Community Center and was organized by The Berkshire Resources for Integration of Diverse Groups...
In support of the proposed Stockbridge residential tax exemption
The proposed residential tax exemption is not perfect. Towns have limited options under the state law to provide targeted tax relief. One flaw is that the exemption will benefit some property owners that do not need assistance along with those that do. But this is not a reason to reject the proposal.
