Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
HCSO: Early morning pursuit ends in arrest in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies arrested 55-year-old Mark Steven Franks after an early morning pursuit in Eureka. It all started around 2:14 a.m. when deputies conducted a suspicious vehicle investigation on a vehicle parking in the HCSO Eureka Main Station lot, blocking a patrol vehicle from exiting. Officials said the driver, Franks, displayed behavior often associated with individuals under the influence of a controlled substance or experiencing a behavioral health emergency.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 80% contained, community meetings to be held over weekend
WILLOW CREEK, Calif — UPDATE: AUG. 26 8 P.M. According to fire officials on Friday evening, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex has grown slightly to 28,984 and containment remains at 80 percent. Additionally, weather conditions remained favorable for fire crews to continue making progress. ORIGINAL: AUG. 26 4 P.M.
krcrtv.com
Some residents allowed to return home after evacuations lift on Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Some residents that live in certain zones near where the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is burning have been cleared to return home. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fires has burned 28,904 acres as was 80% containment as of Friday at 9 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 80% containment, some warnings lifted
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: AUG. 25 5 P.M. On Thursday afternoon, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services announced evacuation warnings have been lifted for zones HUM-E056, HUM-E057, HUM-E061-B and HUM-E064. ORIGINAL: AUG. 25 3 P.M. As of the Thursday morning update, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
Comments / 0