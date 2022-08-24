TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO