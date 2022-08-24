Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
01-06-25-39-42
(one, six, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
