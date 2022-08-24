Read full article on original website
Related
Musk Calls For More Nuclear Power, Says Some Environmentalists Are 'Anti-Human'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has again advocated for nuclear energy. In the latest tweet on Friday, Musk called for countries to increase nuclear power generation and said it is insane to shut them down. Replying to his tweet, one of his followers blamed the environmentalists and said they...
Kim Jong-un Builds Eight New Luxury Mansions 'To Confuse Enemies Plotting Assassination': Report
North Korea's "supreme leader" Kim Jong-un has built himself eight new luxury mansions to hide his whereabouts from the enemies, a new analysis from North Korea Leadership Watch revealed. What Happened: The mansions are built in the ultra-secretive Ch'angkwangsan Compound in the heart of Pyongyang to confuse potential assassins. The...
Russia Is Burning Off Huge Amount Of Gas Every Day While Cutting Supplies To Europe
Russia is burning large volumes of natural gas in a huge orange flare near the Finnish border while cutting supplies to the European Union. What Happened: Analysts from Norway-based energy consultancy Rystad estimated the amount of gas being wasted and burned off into the atmosphere was equivalent to about 0.5% of daily EU needs, while describing it as an environmental disaster.
'It's Absurd, It's Brainwashing': Hong Kong Conducts Mainland-Like 'Study Sessions' Of Xi Jinping's Speech
Hong Kong has started mainland China-like "study sessions" celebrating President Xi Jinping's recent speech during his visit to the city. What Happened: Thousands of civil servants, lawmakers, and business leaders have taken part in nearly 100 political study seminars organized by the authorities since the July 1 remarks by the Chinese president, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China, Nikkei Asia reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Gates Likely Saw Food Shortages Coming Years Ago — Why His Land Accumulation Feels Calculated
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp. MSFT has had an incredibly impressive career. Having the foresight and vision to push technology forward and making savvy investments along the way helped turn Gates into one of the richest men on the planet and a billionaire several times over. United Nations officials...
Much Wow: Dogecoin Could Be A Good Boy At Supermarkets With Coinstar ATM Deal
Several popular cryptocurrencies are being added to more ATMs around the country. Here are the details about these cryptocurrencies and where to find them. What Happened: More than 10,000 ATMs across the U.S. will allow users to purchase cryptocurrency with cash via crypto onboarding service Coinme partnering with Coinstar, as reported by Decrypt.
Europe Should Do Everything To Keep Trump Out Of Office, BMW Deputy Chairman Says
Europeans cannot be naïve in assuming Donald Trump's U.S. presidency as a one-time misstep in history and exclude the future scenario of his reelection, German billionaire Stefan Quandt said in a speech delivered earlier this month, according to Focus Money. The excerpts of the interview were first seen on...
Cannabis Demand Sees Nominal Impact by Surge in U.S. Inflation
● Inflation is having only a nominal impact on retail cannabis demand. ● While states have experienced a decrease in demand, this decline is simply the returning to pre-pandemic consumption levels. ● Cannabis demand has remained consistent and predictable during this period of increased inflation ● Data reflects this, both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
To Russia With Hate: Crowdfunding Sites Raise Money For Ukraine Army Via 'Revenge Messages' For Putin's Forces On Rocket Shells
A crowdfunding website is raising money for the Ukrainian army by offering people worldwide the chance to commission 'revenge messages' on artillery shells before firing them. What Happened: The crowdfunding initiative by RevengeFor.com is offering an inscription on a projectile, bomb, or rocket, which will target Vladimir Putin's forces in return for a donation to the Ukrainian army.
Dow, S&P 500 Record Gains; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 33,066.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 12,549.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.68% to 4,168.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by...
Is Ibogaine A Safe And Effective Treatment For Addictions?
By Santiago Federico Richetti via El Planteo. The consumption of substances of different types is inherent to human beings. Throughout history, individuals belonging to different cultures, societies, and civilizations have sought pleasurable sensations or comfort through them. The use of drugs does not represent a problem in itself as long as it is not abusive.
US warships sail through the disputed Taiwan Strait for the first time since controversial Pelosi visit
The missile cruisers, the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville, sailed through the Taiwan Strait that China claims sovereignty over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spartan Capital: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – SoPa's Nusatrip Cleared for Take-off
New York, 26 August 2022 – Spartan Capital Securities LLC (“Spartan Capital”) issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Inc. SOPA (“SoPa”). Society Pass recently closed on its acquisition of the Indonesian online travel site Nusatrip just as the Indonesian travel market is taking off with international travel up 525% year-to-date.
Benzinga
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Biden 'Poking The Panda' Will Trigger US-China Conflict, Singapore Ex-Minister Says
Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo said the Taiwan-China relations are “dangerous” and “troubling” while adding that Washington was “poking the panda” over an issue “so sensitive, it’d react neurologically.”. What Happened: Yeo, who is now a visiting scholar at the...
Benzinga
As One Of The Best Gold IRA Companies, Gold IRA Blueprint Provides Guidance Towards Precious Metals To Its Potential Investors
The company specializes in assisting people in investing precious metals to make the most out of the money. Throughout history, gold has been regarded as valuable as a currency and investment resource. Since it is no secret that gold is a valuable asset, its price has soared in recent years, making it an attractive investment option. To make the process easier, simpler, and more reliable, gold IRA accounts are granted to interested parties, allowing them to store gold in a secure location and make it easily accessible. Several companies, including Gold IRA Blueprint, have been established to assist people with investing. Using its in-depth knowledge and 20 years of experience, the company ensures investors receive a great return on their investment while guiding them throughout the process. The company takes pride in being one of the best gold IRA companies in the United States, using its expertise and creating a blueprint to help provide excellent results in the long run.
Tesla's Muted Post-Split Show, Ford Bumps Up Mustang Mach-E Prices, Nio Vindicates Itself: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Just as the week was shaping up strongly for the market, Fed Chair Jerome Powell played spoilsport, triggering a steep sell-off on Friday. Electric vehicle stocks were no exception, although a few did manage to close in the green. Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA stock split was the highlight of the week’s news flow.
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $3,517 (2 ETH) In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $3,517, which is 1.44x the current floor price of 1.74 Ethereum ETH/USD ($3,517 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Benzinga
Comply Foam Transforms the Way the World Listens With New Tips Designed for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
OAKDALE, Minn. - August 26, 2022 - ( ) Consumer electronics brand, Comply Foam, has launched memory foam earbud tips designed for Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Comply tips deliver a custom, secure, more comfortable fit so earbuds stay put, exactly where they belong. Comply™ Foam ear tips for Samsung Galaxy...
Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Might Get Breather As US-China Reach Regulatory Agreement
The U.S. audit regulator forged an agreement with Chinese regulators to inspect and investigate registered accounting firms in China and Hong Kong, Reuters reports. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) acknowledged it as the most detailed and prescriptive agreement the regulator has ever reached with China. The PCAOB said...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0