Hillsborough Middle School literacy teacher left ‘speechless’ after being named Somerset County Teacher of the Year
HILLSBOROUGH – It still feels surreal for Ian Evans. The seventh grade literacy teacher at Hillsborough Middle School (HMS) was officially announced as the Somerset County Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 by the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) on Aug 11. “It’s still very fresh and very...
Opinion: Hillsborough resident seeking ‘transparency’ after recent tax mailer
Shocked by the recent mailer the township released for what is the current quarterly Real Estate Tax (August 2022) or an increase of 19.5% which in the climate is above any increases that I can recall in recent update or assessment. The township points to the New Jersey Division of...
Old Bridge man allegedly attempted to pass in ‘no-passing zone’ during fatal crash in Hillsborough
A 20-year-old Old Bridge man has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Hillsborough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon. Jaden Brandon Ramos was...
StoryWalk exhibit brings stories to life in Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH – Come explore the brand-new exhibit at the Hillsborough Township Municipal Complex. The new addition is an interactive, nature-filled, storybook journey adventure course called a “StoryWalk.”. The Hillsborough branch of the Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) and the Hillsborough Township Parks and Recreation Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The State We’re In: Hot temperatures, cooling trees
Like many New Jersey summers in recent years, this one has been a scorcher. For five consecutive days in Newark in late July, temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit, setting new heatwave records for the city. Other cities throughout this state we’re in sizzled as well. In the midst of...
Hillsborough Rotary Fair and Business Expo opens Aug. 16 with new interactive map app
The Hillsborough Rotary Fair and Business Expo is set to open for five days with a new, customer-friendly feature – a digital map for smart phones. Pinnacle Health and Fitness in Hillsborough developed and donated the app specifically for use at the Fair. The interactive map will enable fair...
Opinion: Hillsborough resident urges others to ‘use voice’ for climate action
As we swelter through the New Jersey heat wave, many others suffer worse. Excessive heat causes more weather-related deaths in the U.S. than hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes combined. Our personal observations combined with scientific data show that summer is hotter, longer and more dangerous. The Washington Post reports the past...
Local news for Hillsborough in Somerset County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/hillsborough-beacon/
