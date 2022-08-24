ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Old Bridge man allegedly attempted to pass in 'no-passing zone' during fatal crash in Hillsborough

A 20-year-old Old Bridge man has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide following a fatal crash in Hillsborough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Hillsborough Township Chief of Police Michael McMahon. Jaden Brandon Ramos was...
Register News

The State We're In: Hot temperatures, cooling trees

Like many New Jersey summers in recent years, this one has been a scorcher. For five consecutive days in Newark in late July, temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit, setting new heatwave records for the city. Other cities throughout this state we're in sizzled as well. In the midst of...
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough, NJ
Local news for Hillsborough in Somerset County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hillsborough-beacon/

