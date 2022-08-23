Read full article on original website
Latino Fest
Join us at Latino Fest at the Riverwalk in Vincennes- August 26th and 27th! Register to win Cardinals tickets!
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Evansville man Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 36-year-old Duperat Loyera was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. There were 158 inmates being held in the security center early Thursday morning.
Plea Deal In 2018 Killing in Southern Indiana
There’s a plea deal in a four-year-old killing in southern Indiana. Prosecutors say Peggy Higginson from Wadesville pleaded guilty to killing her husband back in 2018. Investigators say her husband had just filed for divorce. They say she shot him in the chest and left him in his car...
Preliminary Report Released on WV Plane Crash; Flight Originated in Daviess Co., IN
Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Daviess County, Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm. The Associated Press reports a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says...
Two Dead, Four Hurt in Shooting at Henderson, Kentucky Homeless Shelter
Investigators just across the river from Evansville are planning to give an update later today on shooting at a local homeless shelter that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting happened at 7:40 p.m. last night at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson, Kentucky. Police almost...
Pair Arrested in Jasper Traffic Stop
Jasper Police arrested two people Wednesday night during a traffic stop on State Road 162 at State Road 164. The vehicle was pulled over as part of a welfare check on a missing woman. It was determined the male passenger, 37-year-old Todd Howard of Evansville, had a warrant through Vanderburgh...
Missouri Man Killed When Semi Tanker Hauling 6,000 Gallons of Milk Overturns in Dubois Co.
State Police say a Missouri man was killed Thursday afternoon when a semi tanker hauling about 6,000 gallons of milk rolled over on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County. The driver, Jerome Marcotte from Warsaw, Missouri, was entrapped in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at...
Southern Baptist Relief Group to Conduct Flood Damage Assessments in Daviess Co.
The City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flood damage that occurred July 23rd through the 25th. On Monday, August 29th, representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will be contacting homeowners who reported...
Daviess Co. Traffic Advisory
The Daviess County Highway Department says County Road 200 West will be closed today between County Roads 150 South and 250 South for tiling. 200 West will reopen to traffic around 5:00 PM. Meanwhile, the highway department is chip and sealing various roads throughout the county. Motorists are urged to...
Approach Closure Planned Near US 231 in Martin Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble in Martin County is scheduled to be closed Monday, September 12th. The closure will allow for the reconstruction of the approach. The project is expected to be completed by the end of...
