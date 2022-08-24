Read full article on original website
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
A once-bullish GOP now sees a smaller House majority in its future, presenting a challenge to McCarthy
House Republicans are starting to grow pessimistic about their chances of winning a massive majority in the midterm elections, putting some allies of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on edge over his future.
House Democratic campaign arm staffers approve union contract
Staffers at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have voted to approve a collective bargaining agreement, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The House Democratic campaign arm's more than 250-member union is the largest collective bargaining unit in the Democratic Party, and will offer a key test of how a unionized campaign committee staff performs in the final stages of a crucial midterm election.
White House fires back at GOP over student loan plan criticism
The White House is calling out Republican lawmakers who it says had Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven after they accused the Biden administration of giving out unfair handouts with its new student debt forgiveness plan. Driving the news: A video circulated this week of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)...
Political Pulse: Where Colorado's legislative battle stands in 2022 election
Data: NCSL; Note: As of June 1, there were 61 state Senate seats across all 50 states that were vacant or held by members who do not identify as Republican or Democrat; Nebraska has a unicameral state legislature and is not included in this map; Map: Nicki Camberg/AxiosThe all-Democratic leadership at the Colorado statehouse will face its first significant test in the 2022 midterms.All eyes are on the state Senate.State of play: Colorado is one of six states where the Senate is divided by five or fewer seats, according to data from the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures. And...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
Why Florida Gov. DeSantis removed 4 elected school officials
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four elected school-board officials Friday following the release of a report on the 2018 Parkland school shooting. Why it matters: It's rare for elected officials to be forcibly removed from their positions. DeSantis already replaced an elected official from office earlier this month. Catch up...
Raskin vies for top spot on oversight committee
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 select committee, said Friday he will seek the lead spot on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Why it matters: Competition for this spot could become a proxy for a struggle between senior, more establishment Democrats and younger progressives.
White House marks day of action on reproductive rights
The Biden administration is marking a day of action Friday on reproductive rights, recognizing the impact the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson has had on access to abortion in the last two months, officials said. Driving the news: The administration and the Department of Health and Human...
Axios interview: Gen Z's Maxwell Frost
Fresh from victory in a crowded Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District, Maxwell Frost, 25 — who's poised to become the first Gen Z member of Congress — is already talking about his plans to elevate a new generation of candidates to national, state and local office.
White House to make all federally funded research immediately accessible
The White House on Thursday issued a new policy that will require all federally funded research to be immediately — and freely — available to the public upon publication starting no later than 2026. Why it matters: The memorandum, issued by the Office of Science and Technology Policy...
What is Christian nationalism? The belief gaining ground in the GOP that says the US is and should always be a Christian nation
Critics say Christian nationalism runs counter to American and Christian values as the concept is increasingly embraced by some Republican lawmakers.
Trump’s NYC golf course will host Saudi-backed event
A golf course in New York City managed by former President Donald Trump's business will host a women's golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia in the fall, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: Trump previously faced criticism for hosting a Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at his Trump National Golf...
U.S. intelligence to review security risks from Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents
U.S. intelligence officials plan to evaluate the natural security risks of the top secret documents obtained at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers in a letter sent Friday. The big picture: On Friday, the Department of Justice released a redacted version of the...
Trump campaign rejected offer to buy Biden daughter's diary
Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign rejected an offer to buy President Biden's daughter's stolen diary, federal prosecutors say. Why it matters: The revelation comes amid a criminal investigation into how the diary and other property belonging to Ashley Biden ended up in the hands of right-wing journalists. Driving the news:...
