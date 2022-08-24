ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Axios

House Democratic campaign arm staffers approve union contract

Staffers at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have voted to approve a collective bargaining agreement, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The House Democratic campaign arm's more than 250-member union is the largest collective bargaining unit in the Democratic Party, and will offer a key test of how a unionized campaign committee staff performs in the final stages of a crucial midterm election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

White House fires back at GOP over student loan plan criticism

The White House is calling out Republican lawmakers who it says had Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven after they accused the Biden administration of giving out unfair handouts with its new student debt forgiveness plan. Driving the news: A video circulated this week of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)...
POTUS
Axios Denver

Political Pulse: Where Colorado's legislative battle stands in 2022 election

Data: NCSL; Note: As of June 1, there were 61 state Senate seats across all 50 states that were vacant or held by members who do not identify as Republican or Democrat; Nebraska has a unicameral state legislature and is not included in this map; Map: Nicki Camberg/AxiosThe all-Democratic leadership at the Colorado statehouse will face its first significant test in the 2022 midterms.All eyes are on the state Senate.State of play: Colorado is one of six states where the Senate is divided by five or fewer seats, according to data from the Denver-based National Conference of State Legislatures. And...
COLORADO STATE
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Why Florida Gov. DeSantis removed 4 elected school officials

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four elected school-board officials Friday following the release of a report on the 2018 Parkland school shooting. Why it matters: It's rare for elected officials to be forcibly removed from their positions. DeSantis already replaced an elected official from office earlier this month. Catch up...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Raskin vies for top spot on oversight committee

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 select committee, said Friday he will seek the lead spot on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Why it matters: Competition for this spot could become a proxy for a struggle between senior, more establishment Democrats and younger progressives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

White House marks day of action on reproductive rights

The Biden administration is marking a day of action Friday on reproductive rights, recognizing the impact the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson has had on access to abortion in the last two months, officials said. Driving the news: The administration and the Department of Health and Human...
POTUS
Axios

Axios interview: Gen Z's Maxwell Frost

Fresh from victory in a crowded Democratic primary for Florida's 10th Congressional District, Maxwell Frost, 25 — who's poised to become the first Gen Z member of Congress — is already talking about his plans to elevate a new generation of candidates to national, state and local office.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Trump’s NYC golf course will host Saudi-backed event

A golf course in New York City managed by former President Donald Trump's business will host a women's golf tournament backed by Saudi Arabia in the fall, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: Trump previously faced criticism for hosting a Saudi-backed LIV Golf event at his Trump National Golf...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

U.S. intelligence to review security risks from Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents

U.S. intelligence officials plan to evaluate the natural security risks of the top secret documents obtained at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers in a letter sent Friday. The big picture: On Friday, the Department of Justice released a redacted version of the...
POTUS
Axios

Trump campaign rejected offer to buy Biden daughter's diary

Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign rejected an offer to buy President Biden's daughter's stolen diary, federal prosecutors say. Why it matters: The revelation comes amid a criminal investigation into how the diary and other property belonging to Ashley Biden ended up in the hands of right-wing journalists. Driving the news:...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

