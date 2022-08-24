ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Twins to stop losing streak in game against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (61-62, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-61, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Giants +112; over/under is 8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Braves play the Cardinals after Contreras' 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (79-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Braves seek to extend win streak, play the Cardinals

Atlanta Braves (78-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-53, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 3 of series

Cleveland Guardians (66-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-57, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-11, 4.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -182, Guardians +154; over/under is 7 runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Why Julio Rodríguez' record-breaking contract was right move for Mariners

Julio Forever, or close to it. On Friday morning, MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reported that the Mariners and their rookie sensation, Julio Rodríguez, had agreed to a massive contract extension that could keep the 21-year-old Dominican outfielder in Seattle until 2036. Depending on opt-outs and certain escalators, the contract could reach as high as $470 million, which would make this the single largest contract in MLB history by total value.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Royals after Azocar's 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (69-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-76, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (10-7, 3.39 ERA, .99 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -227, Royals +186; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Rays aim to break 3-game road slide, play the Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (69-57, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (62-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (8-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -118, Red Sox -101;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Rockies enter matchup with the Mets on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (54-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (9-3, 2.33 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -353, Rockies +280; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Arenado leads Cardinals against the Braves after 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (79-49, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 3.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Braves +105; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

McCarthy leads Diamondbacks against the White Sox following 4-hit performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (58-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-64, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-6, 2.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 182 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Diamondbacks +161; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Yankees meet the Athletics with 2-1 series lead

New York Yankees (78-49, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-81, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -228, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners extend Julio Rodriguez with 14-year deal

The Seattle Mariners have locked up the potential 2022 AL Rookie of the Year for the long haul. According to reports, Seattle extended 21-year-old outfielder Julio Rodriguez on a base eight-year, $120 million deal. The contract, initially reported by MLB.com, includes both player and team options and $210 million guaranteed. Rodriguez could potentially be under contract through 2037 for as high as $470 million in total value, ESPN reported.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-71, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -287, Marlins +233; over/under is 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA

