Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
FOX Sports
Twins to stop losing streak in game against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (61-62, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-61, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (8-10, 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -133, Giants +112; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez continues to make his AL Rookie of the Year case | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander dives into the latest news in MLB as Seattle Mariners’ rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez makes history as he became the fastest player in the American League to reach the 20/20 club surpassing Mike Trout! Ben also touches base on Houston Astros' Framber Valdez as he becomes the new franchise leader in consecutive quality starts!
FOX Sports
Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
FOX Sports
Braves play the Cardinals after Contreras' 4-hit game
Atlanta Braves (79-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Braves seek to extend win streak, play the Cardinals
Atlanta Braves (78-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-53, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 3 of series
Cleveland Guardians (66-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-57, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-11, 4.43 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-5, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -182, Guardians +154; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports
Why Julio Rodríguez' record-breaking contract was right move for Mariners
Julio Forever, or close to it. On Friday morning, MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reported that the Mariners and their rookie sensation, Julio Rodríguez, had agreed to a massive contract extension that could keep the 21-year-old Dominican outfielder in Seattle until 2036. Depending on opt-outs and certain escalators, the contract could reach as high as $470 million, which would make this the single largest contract in MLB history by total value.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani throws seven shut out innings striking out nine in the Angels 2-0 win over the Blue Jays
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws seven shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, only giving up two hits and striking out nine batters. David Fletcher led the offense with 3 hits.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Julio Rodriguez's MASSIVE extension with Mariners and Tim Anderson's commitment to team USA | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander touches base on the newest addition to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic with Tim Anderson! Ben dives into Julio Rodriguez’s long term extension and its complexity!
FOX Sports
Padres take on the Royals after Azocar's 4-hit game
San Diego Padres (69-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-76, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (10-7, 3.39 ERA, .99 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -227, Royals +186; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list
NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday by the New York Mets before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later scoring from second base.
FOX Sports
Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series
San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Rays aim to break 3-game road slide, play the Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays (69-57, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (62-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Corey Kluber (8-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -118, Red Sox -101;...
FOX Sports
Rockies enter matchup with the Mets on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (54-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (9-3, 2.33 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -353, Rockies +280; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Arenado leads Cardinals against the Braves after 4-hit game
Atlanta Braves (79-49, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 3.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Braves +105; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
McCarthy leads Diamondbacks against the White Sox following 4-hit performance
Arizona Diamondbacks (58-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-64, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-6, 2.27 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 182 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Diamondbacks +161; over/under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Yankees meet the Athletics with 2-1 series lead
New York Yankees (78-49, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-81, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -228, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New...
FOX Sports
Mariners extend Julio Rodriguez with 14-year deal
The Seattle Mariners have locked up the potential 2022 AL Rookie of the Year for the long haul. According to reports, Seattle extended 21-year-old outfielder Julio Rodriguez on a base eight-year, $120 million deal. The contract, initially reported by MLB.com, includes both player and team options and $210 million guaranteed. Rodriguez could potentially be under contract through 2037 for as high as $470 million in total value, ESPN reported.
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers (87-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-71, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -287, Marlins +233; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Is Trey Lance's up-and-down preseason concerning for 49ers? | THE HERD
Trey Lance's final preseason game was arguably average, finishing 7-of-11 for 49 yards in the San Francisco 49ers' loss against the Houston Texans. Week 1 is just weeks away but can Lance lead the 49ers to the promise land (Super Bowl run)? Colin Cowherd explains why he is not sold yet.
Comments / 0