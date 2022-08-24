Read full article on original website
1 hurt in Kalamazoo crash; 1 arrested
A driver has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
Former WMU hockey captain pleads guilty, Bronson Hospital on lockdown & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of Sept. 21-27. 1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash. One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 58000 Block of 55th...
1 dead, 2 hurt including child in Portage shooting
One person is dead and two people were hurt in a Friday night shooting in Portage.
Investigation into purse thefts leads to 2 arrests
Two people have been arrested after investigators linked them to multiple purse thefts in Kent County.
Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.
Watch West Michigan officers catch small alligator near street
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Safety officers clearly had some fun with this one. After a sergeant came upon a small alligator crawling across a street Tuesday evening, officers soon after used a catch-pole to corral the critter. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, police penned a humorous Facebook account of the...
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
GRPD: 1 man killed in early morning shooting
One man was killed in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
Edwardsburg-area man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
‘A knife to my heart:’ Delayed court hearings frustrate Patrick Lyoya’s family
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Patrick Lyoya’s family is tired of waiting. Family members of the Grand Rapids-area man who was killed by a police officer on April 4 rallied Saturday outside the Kent County Courthouse. They were there to vent their frustration with delayed court hearings for Christopher Schurr.
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
Police: Woman shot while inside GR barbershop
A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
