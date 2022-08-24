ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Watch West Michigan officers catch small alligator near street

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Safety officers clearly had some fun with this one. After a sergeant came upon a small alligator crawling across a street Tuesday evening, officers soon after used a catch-pole to corral the critter. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, police penned a humorous Facebook account of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
#American Alligator#Reptile#Lake Street#Exotic Pet#Mi#Kalamazoo Public Safety#Edison
WILX-TV

Authorities seek family of pig found in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are looking for the owner of a pig that was found Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the pig was found on Mount Hope Road, where it was eating apples and “hanging out with some horses.”. Anyone with information is asked to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
EATON COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

