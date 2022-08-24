ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Cambridge girls golf seventh at Lake Mills

By By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 4 days ago

The Cambridge girls golf team shot 235, placing seventh, at the Rock Valley mini-meet held at the Lake Mills Golf Club on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Junior Amerie Timler shot 52 to lead the Blue Jays. Sophomore Katherine Brown shot 58, junior Alexis Viola shot 61 and senior Bella Hollis shot 64.

Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt and Lakeside Lutheran senior Ava Heckmann both shot even-par 36 to share medalist honors.

Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 169, Jefferson 192, East Troy 192, Edgerton 217, McFarland 220, Turner 222, Cambridge 235, Clinton 236, Evansville 272.

The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent combine in 2015 and has been serving the local communities since. The Cambridge News dates back to 1887 and the Deerfield Independent dates back to 1983.

