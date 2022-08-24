ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Cynthia Tucker: Greed, lies, hatred are the real problems

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kusiu_0hStYHg000

As recent developments have once again brought Donald Trump’s lawlessness into the headlines, a few Democratic politicians, many left-leaning pundits and an assortment of average citizens have once again called for his imprisonment. There is something satisfying about turning Trump’s campaign rallying cry — “Lock her up!” — against him. As the evidence mounts, there are good reasons to prosecute him, not to mention the multitude of reasons to prevent a second Trump presidency.

However, convicting and imprisoning Trump wouldn’t restore the civic fabric or cure the cancer growing at the heart of the republic. He isn’t the lone carrier of the soul-sickness at the core of our democracy. He’s just one man. Trump isn’t even the most significant threat. His supporters are.

A far more significant threat to democracy lies with the leaders of the Republican Party, who have pledged blind fealty to a man who tramples on the U.S. Constitution and tried to resist the peaceful transfer of power. When agents carried out a valid and lawful search of Trump’s Palm Beach abode, some GOP leaders went so far as to denounce the FBI even though the former president had apparently kept classified documents illegally. It seems they support the imperatives of law and order only when they are wielded against their political rivals and the poor.

A more significant threat to democracy than Trump lies with wealthy Republican donors who have built a network of right-wing organizations that kowtow to their autocratic and feudal sensibilities by promoting ultraconservative judges, writing reactionary legislation and concocting pseudo-intellectual justifications for fighting full equality under the law. They also fund the campaigns of the reactionary candidates who will promote their interests.

A more significant threat to democracy than Trump lies with the Republican voters of Arizona and Pennsylvania, among other states, who want to hand high offices to people who have wrapped themselves in Trump’s Big Lie. Wyoming’s Republican voters just tossed the courageous Liz Cheney out of office because she wouldn’t turn her back on the Constitution. Indeed, eight of the 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump either gave up on political office or were run off by voters.

A far more significant threat than Trump lies in the hearts and souls and minds of the 74,216,154 citizens who voted for him in 2020, accounting for 46.9% of the popular vote. That’s close to half the electorate. After four years of Trump’s distortions and disinformation, lies and graft, incompetence and malfeasance, he received more votes in his second campaign than in his first.

Trump drew broad and enthusiastic support after four years in which he shamelessly kowtowed to the nation’s enemies, notably Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He tried to dismantle NATO, which helps contain Putin’s aggression in Europe. He tried to bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to obtain dirt on Joe Biden and his family.

And if those near-treasonous actions were too arcane to interest the average citizen, Trump presided over a disastrous response to the COVID pandemic, contributing to the deaths of hundreds of thousands. Instead of acting to curb its spread, he insisted the virus would just disappear. He touted fraudulent cures and scoffed at reasonable public health measures, such as wearing masks, while the pandemic dragged on, businesses shut down and many Americans lost their jobs.

So, to recap, once Trump’s dishonesty, disloyalty and mind-boggling incompetence were clear, he still attracted more than 11 million additional votes. That’s the problem — and getting rid of Trump won’t eradicate it.

It’s difficult to know what will. It’s not so difficult, however, to trace the decline of the Republican Party back to the 1960s, when its leaders decided to win elections by pandering to the anger and resentment of whites who were unhappy about the changes wrought by the civil rights movement. As the nation grew browner in the 21st century and a Black president was elected, ultraconservative Republicans, such as Pat Buchanan, began to insist that the nation was being invaded by darker-skinned immigrants who would destroy it. Trump was elected by pandering to just such sentiments.

That sort of hateful malignancy is easier to start than to stop, even if Republican leaders and donors wanted to, but it doesn’t appear that they want to stop it. Now our democracy hangs in the balance.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Pat Buchanan
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Cynthia Tucker
Person
Donald Trump
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy