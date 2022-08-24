Cynthia Tucker: Greed, lies, hatred are the real problems

As recent developments have once again brought Donald Trump’s lawlessness into the headlines, a few Democratic politicians, many left-leaning pundits and an assortment of average citizens have once again called for his imprisonment.

There is something satisfying about turning Trump’s campaign rallying cry — “Lock her up!” — against him. As the evidence mounts, there are good reasons to prosecute him, not to mention the multitude of reasons to prevent a second Trump presidency.

However, convicting and imprisoning Trump wouldn’t restore the civic fabric or cure the cancer growing at the heart of the republic. He isn’t the lone carrier of the soul-sickness at the core of our democracy. He’s just one man. Trump isn’t even the most significant threat. His supporters are.

A far more significant threat to democracy lies with the leaders of the Republican Party, who have pledged blind fealty to a man who tramples on the U.S. Constitution and tried to resist the peaceful transfer of power. When agents carried out a valid and lawful search of Trump’s Palm Beach abode, some GOP leaders went so far as to denounce the FBI even though the former president had apparently kept classified documents illegally. It seems they support the imperatives of law and order only when they are wielded against their political rivals and the poor.

A more significant threat to democracy than Trump lies with wealthy Republican donors who have built a network of right-wing organizations that kowtow to their autocratic and feudal sensibilities by promoting ultraconservative judges, writing reactionary legislation and concocting pseudo-intellectual justifications for fighting full equality under the law. They also fund the campaigns of the reactionary candidates who will promote their interests.

A more significant threat to democracy than Trump lies with the Republican voters of Arizona and Pennsylvania, among other states, who want to hand high offices to people who have wrapped themselves in Trump’s Big Lie. Wyoming’s Republican voters just tossed the courageous Liz Cheney out of office because she wouldn’t turn her back on the Constitution. Indeed, eight of the 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump either gave up on political office or were run off by voters.

A far more significant threat than Trump lies in the hearts and souls and minds of the 74,216,154 citizens who voted for him in 2020, accounting for 46.9% of the popular vote. That’s close to half the electorate. After four years of Trump’s distortions and disinformation, lies and graft, incompetence and malfeasance, he received more votes in his second campaign than in his first.

Trump drew broad and enthusiastic support after four years in which he shamelessly kowtowed to the nation’s enemies, notably Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He tried to dismantle NATO, which helps contain Putin’s aggression in Europe. He tried to bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to obtain dirt on Joe Biden and his family.

And if those near-treasonous actions were too arcane to interest the average citizen, Trump presided over a disastrous response to the COVID pandemic, contributing to the deaths of hundreds of thousands. Instead of acting to curb its spread, he insisted the virus would just disappear. He touted fraudulent cures and scoffed at reasonable public health measures, such as wearing masks, while the pandemic dragged on, businesses shut down and many Americans lost their jobs.

So, to recap, once Trump’s dishonesty, disloyalty and mind-boggling incompetence were clear, he still attracted more than 11 million additional votes. That’s the problem — and getting rid of Trump won’t eradicate it.

It’s difficult to know what will. It’s not so difficult, however, to trace the decline of the Republican Party back to the 1960s, when its leaders decided to win elections by pandering to the anger and resentment of whites who were unhappy about the changes wrought by the civil rights movement. As the nation grew browner in the 21st century and a Black president was elected, ultraconservative Republicans, such as Pat Buchanan, began to insist that the nation was being invaded by darker-skinned immigrants who would destroy it. Trump was elected by pandering to just such sentiments.

That sort of hateful malignancy is easier to start than to stop, even if Republican leaders and donors wanted to, but it doesn’t appear that they want to stop it. Now our democracy hangs in the balance.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007.