Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future

Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 9

You’re almost there football fans. Just 9 days until the Georgia Bulldogs take the trip down 316 toward the Benz for the touted matchup with Dan Lanning and the Ducks of Oregon that everyone has been long waiting for. And today, we’re thinking of one of those new pups...
Senior Bowl 2023 watch list revealed: Stetson Bennett, Will Levis, Hendon Hooker among 36 QBs

The watch list for the 10th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl was revealed Wednesday and it included 484 players, headlined by 36 quarterbacks, including Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Hendon Hooker of Tennessee. Every player on this list is eligible to participate in an all-star game as either a 2018 high school graduate or true four-year player. The list does not include players who could be true or redshirt juniors who could become eligible as December 2022 graduates.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview

Middle Tennessee high school football has officially begun and week one was a blast. From Oakland continuing their dominance and expanding their winning streak, to every Wilson County school we cover, other than Lebanon, unexpectedly losing in week one, who knows what week two will bring. We will be bringing you the best coverage of […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview appeared first on Wilson County Source.

