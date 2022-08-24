Read full article on original website
Mankato East falls to Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East boys’ soccer team played host to Winona Saturday. Winona wins by a final of 2-0.
Mankato West tops Red Wing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West boys’ soccer team played host to Red Wing Saturday. Mankato West tops the Wingers by a final of 3-0.
Mankato East falls to Austin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East volleyball team played host to Austin to open up the season Friday night. Austin wins by a final of 3-1.
Mankato West sets out to defend section title in 2022
Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record. Sleepy Eye chases Hollywood ending before next year’s co-op with...
Hutchinson overwhelms St. Cloud Apollo in season opener
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hutchinson football team opened up the season Thursday night against St. Cloud Apollo. Tigers win by a final of 46-0.
HIGHLIGHTS: Madelia vs. Cedar Mountain
The defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets begin their quest to repeat Thursday. Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record.
New Ulm Figure Skating Club offers free adaptive classes
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Figure Skating club is looking for people interested in being part of its first adaptive skating classes. Students 18 and under will receive one-on-one help, work with unique trainers, seated options for those who can’t or have trouble walking, as well as a physical therapist.
Pick of the litter: Buster
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Buster. Buster is a one-year-old medium dog. He’s an unknown mixed breed with black, brown, and white fur. Buster’s a little shy when you first meet him, but once he’s comfortable, he’s ready to play.
Hillclimb event brings out 5-year-old racers at Kato Cycle Club
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the morning rain, hundreds of motorcyclists attended the Kato Cycle Club Hillclimb on Saturday, August 27. In the Hillclimb event, each biker raced up the hill to reach the fastest time, which would have to be under five seconds. Club organizers say that this...
South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class. The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota. Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators. This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility announces last open swim day of the season
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swim facility in North Mankato has announced its last open swim day of the season. The final day of the season at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The facility is owned by the City of North Mankato. Staff members...
New Ulm Battery to fire six rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday
Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody. A missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient, Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, has been found and taken into custody. Mankato police seek public’s help locating missing treatment center patient. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Mankato Department of Public...
LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition
3M celebrates 60 years in New Ulm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a special milestone for New Ulm’s biggest company and the city is celebrating. “We make really innovative products that improve people’s businesses, improve people’s lives, households,” said 3M’s Operations Manager, Jake Mason. “We’re really everywhere, so you’re never really far away from a 3m product.”
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Apple harvest season right around the corner
Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new business opened its doors in Old Town Mankato on Saturday, August 27. A block party celebrated the grand opening of 108 Alchemy, a store dedicated to selling art made by local vendors and artists. The block party featured live music from the Coffee Hag...
Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground
