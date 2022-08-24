Read full article on original website
Pillow Talk
Last year, Tink stumbled into a revelation. The 27-year-old singer and rapper had tended to let her music marinate, meticulously poring over production details and lyrics before finalizing a project. But when she began working with producer and fellow Chicago-native Hitmaka, he challenged her to churn out songs at a faster clip. Within two months Tink completed an album: Heat of the Moment, a satin-smooth R&B record that instantly stood out as her freest and most sensual album in years. For a singer whose career had been burdened by out-of-pocket Aaliyah comparisons and unfortunate label drama, and whose work often arrived with clunky conceptual frameworks, this revised workflow felt like a healthy and exciting new direction for one of R&B’s most overlooked talents.
Freakout/Release
On the title track of Hot Chip’s eighth album, Alexis Taylor makes a startling confession: Music isn’t really doing it for him anymore. Against a claustrophobic backdrop of throbbing robo-disco, he frets, “Music used to be escape/Now I can’t escape it.” He runs down a litany of woes—music is ubiquitous, oppressive, ignorable—and arrives at a crisis of faith: “I’m losing my taste for this feeling/Give me a sign I can start to believe in.”
“Happen”
On his breakout 2017 debut Green Twins, Nick Hakim blended influences from the classic soul, R&B, and Chilean folk albums of his youth with the dreamy atmospheres of contemporaries like Unknown Mortal Orchestra or Khruangbin. Since then, he has expanded his sumptuous and psychedelic sound on 2020’s sprawling follow-up WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD and last year’s Small Things, a collaboration with jazz saxophonist Roy Nathanson. “Happen,” the first single from Hakim’s upcoming album Cometa, signals a sea change for the Brooklyn-based crooner. The song shares the hazy atmosphere and romantic passion of his earlier work, but trades summery guitar tones for homespun slowcore and indie folk reminiscent of Alex G—who coincidentally plays piano on the song.
David Bowie Rarities Album to Accompany New Moonage Daydream Movie
Moonage Daydream, the “cinematic odyssey” that is part documentary, part mythologization of David Bowie, will be accompanied by an album of the same name. The record of rarities, live tracks, and new mixes is out digitally September 16 via Parlophone. Listen to “Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)” and check out the tracklist below.
Remembering Trumpeter jaimie branch With 5 Essential Albums
Trumpeter jaimie branch left this earthly plane on Monday, sending shockwaves through the jazz and experimental music communities. The 39-year-old was a consummate collaborator, building close relationships in Chicago, Boston, Baltimore, New York, and beyond. Her sudden passing is a stark affront to the generous spirit at the heart of her music.
The Wait For Marcus King’s ‘Young Blood’ Is Finally Over
Finally, the day has come that Marcus King released Young Blood with Easy Eye Sound. Holy hell, to say I am in love with this album is a mild understatement. The album tells a story of how he struggled with addiction and depression. Through each song, his carefully curated lyrics give the listener hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel despite the dark place you can find yourself in. Once the album was finished, King shared a few […] The post The Wait For Marcus King’s ‘Young Blood’ Is Finally Over first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Migos’ Offset Shares Video for Baby Keem–Produced New Song “5 4 3 2 1”: Watch
Offset has released the new song “5 4 3 2 1” (via Motown). The Migos rapper’s new single is produced by Baby Keem, Jahaan Sweet, Mike Dean, and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. The song arrives with a music video shot in an amusement park. Check it out below.
Megan Thee Stallion Demands WMG Reveal Documents Regarding Traumazine Leak
On August 11, just hours before releasing her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion publicly addressed leaked music on her Twitter account. The leak included “[her] cover art, pieces of [her] track list and [her] even hearing a part of a song [she hasn’t] dropped yet,” as Megan put it in her tweet.
All of Us Flames
As she’s cycled through album-length homages to doo-wop and conceptual projects about falling for an angel, Ezra Furman has traced how she sees herself in real time. On 2019’s raucous, political Twelve Nudes, Furman most clearly linked her themes of rebellion and transgression with her personal journey. On the ballad “I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend,” she let her guard down entirely, musing about changing her name and reconfiguring personal desire. In the years since, she came out as a trans woman, scored Netflix’s Sex Education, and became a mother. Her latest album, All of Us Flames, feels like the most complete picture yet of Ezra Furman as a songwriter: genres fluidly co-existing with one another, projecting a fearless image while struggling with her own internal fearfulness.
Brandy to Star in the Eggers Brothers’ New A24 Movie The Front Room
Brandy will return to the big screen for her first major role in years for the Eggers Brothers’ New A24 Movie The Front Room, Variety reports. Max and Sam Eggers, who worked on their brother Robert’s A24 films, The Lighthouse and The Witch, respectively, are making the directorial debuts with the psychological thriller. In the film, a newly pregnant couple have to take in an estranged stepmother when she is struck by illness.
Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail, and Fred Durst to Appear in New Horror Film
Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, and Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst will appear in a new horror film from We’re All Going to the World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun, as The Hollywood Reporter and IndieWire report. Titled I Saw the TV Glow, the upcoming movie follows...
Britney Spears Returns for New Song With Elton John “Hold Me Closer”: Listen
Britney Spears is back with her first newly recorded song since the Glory era, and it’s a duet with Elton John. “Hold Me Closer” is a spin on John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer.” The updated track was produced by Andrew Watt. Check it out below.
Taylor Swift Sued Over Lover Book Design
Taylor Swift is being sued by poet and author Teresa La Dart, who claims that Swift stole the design of La Dart’s 2010 book Lover for the book accompanying Swift’s 2019 album of the same name. In a new copyright lawsuit filed in a Tennessee federal court and viewed by Pitchfork, La Dart says that “a number of creative elements” from her book Lover—a self-published collection of poems—were copied by Swift for her own Lover book, which came with the special edition CD release of her album. La Dart’s lawyer claims Swift owes her in “excess of one million dollars” in damages as a result.
Watch Soccer Mommy Perform “Feel It All the Time” on Kimmel
Soccer Mommy was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sophie Allison and the band brought a performance of “Feel It All the Time” from her 2022 album Sometimes, Forever. Watch it happen below; scroll down for a web-exclusive performance of “Shotgun.”
Listen to jaydes’ “dont worry bout me”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “You have no heart” isn’t just jaydes’ producer tag; it’s a mood setter. There aren’t many songs with traces of plugg that sound as somber as “dont worry bout me,” a track on the South Florida rapper’s melodic self-produced EP heartpacing. Whether it’s the pricey Balenciaga on his feet or the girl who swears he’s lying about a missed text, all he can do is shrug. It’s not exactly the too-cool-to-care spirit that dominates most of the subgenre; instead he’s got a slight case of the blues. But the song is more exciting than it sounds. In under two minutes, the beat pulls from plugg essentials (soft piano lines), early Kodak Black tapes (the stuttering bounce of the drums), and Atlanta trap (the “Aaaah (169)” sample popularized by producers like Zaytoven), all topped with DJ scratches and bursts of noise. His sing-rapping is layered, too. Through a conversational and choppy delivery, he shifts from sweetly smooth croons to lightly breezy raps. The feeling is drab but the song isn’t.
Björk to Host Podcast Series About Her Discography
As Björk prepares to release her new album Fossora, she has announced a new podcast called Björk: Sonic Symbolism. In each episode of the series, the Icelandic star will discuss a record from her discography. The first three episodes are chronological, documenting Debut, Post, and Homogenic, and all three will arrive on September 1. Guests will include philosopher and writer Oddný Eir and musicologist Ásmundur Jónsson. Listen to a trailer for the show, which was produced in collaboration with Talkhouse and Mailchimp, below.
Rina Sawayama, Pop Therapist
A congregation of sweaty New Yorkers in mesh tank tops, sparkly eyeliner, and combat boots gazed up at their idol. Over the course of one night in May, Rina Sawayama turned Manhattan’s cavernous Terminal 5 into the city’s hottest—and most self-affirming—pop destination. It sometimes felt like a spiritual experience—part corporeal release, part cathartic soul-searching. Even a brand new song that no one had heard yet got a rapturous response: When Sawayama belted out the yodeling hook to “Catch Me in the Air,” about her newfound appreciation for the immigrant mother who raised her as a single parent, people instinctively raised their hands and lost their shit.
Bad Bunny Shares New Video for “Neverita”: Watch
Bad Bunny has released a new video for his track “Neverita” from May’s Un Verano Sin Ti. Drawing inspiration from fellow Puerto Rican superstar Elvis Crespo, Bad Bunny re-creates the video for Crespo’s 1998 “Suavemente.” The “Neverita” visual ends with text in Spanish that translates to “In honor of the best video of all time.” Check it out below.
FaltyDL Announces New Album A Nurse to My Patience, Shares New Song With Julianna Barwick: Listen
FaltyDL has announced a new album: A Nurse to My Patience is due out November 11 via his own label, Blueberry Records. Accompanying the announcement, the New York–based producer has shared a new single called “Four Horses,” which features ambient composer Julianna Barwick. The single arrives with...
