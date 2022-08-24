ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

KEYC

Mankato East falls to Winona

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East boys’ soccer team played host to Winona Saturday. Winona wins by a final of 2-0.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato West tops Red Wing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West boys’ soccer team played host to Red Wing Saturday. Mankato West tops the Wingers by a final of 3-0.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato West sets out to defend section title in 2022

Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary's looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary's embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season's stellar 8-2 record.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato East falls to Austin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East volleyball team played host to Austin to open up the season Friday night. Austin wins by a final of 3-1.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Hillclimb event brings out 5-year-old racers at Kato Cycle Club

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the morning rain, hundreds of motorcyclists attended the Kato Cycle Club Hillclimb on Saturday, August 27. In the Hillclimb event, each biker raced up the hill to reach the fastest time, which would have to be under five seconds. Club organizers say that this...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Pick of the litter: Buster

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Buster. Buster is a one-year-old medium dog. He’s an unknown mixed breed with black, brown, and white fur. Buster’s a little shy when you first meet him, but once he’s comfortable, he’s ready to play.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

3M celebrates 60 years in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a special milestone for New Ulm’s biggest company and the city is celebrating. “We make really innovative products that improve people’s businesses, improve people’s lives, households,” said 3M’s Operations Manager, Jake Mason. “We’re really everywhere, so you’re never really far away from a 3m product.”
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new business opened its doors in Old Town Mankato on Saturday, August 27. A block party celebrated the grand opening of 108 Alchemy, a store dedicated to selling art made by local vendors and artists. The block party featured live music from the Coffee Hag...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class. The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota. Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators. This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New Ulm Battery to fire six rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Battery will fire six rounds in honor of 3M's 60th anniversary in New Ulm on Saturday, August 27.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November

GRANADA, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents of the Granada-Huntley-East Chain school district will vote on a referendum in November.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) - LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

New Ulm Figure Skating Club offers free adaptive classes

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Figure Skating Club is offering free adaptive skating classes.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont City Council denied a rezoning request for a campground.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal

MINNESOTA (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Le Center issues moratorium on edible THC products

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Le Center has officially put a moratorium on THC edibles and drink products. The city says the moratorium is for the city to take time to look at the regulations for the THC products. The products were legalized on July first and...
LE CENTER, MN

