Mankato East falls to Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East boys’ soccer team played host to Winona Saturday. Winona wins by a final of 2-0.
Mankato West tops Red Wing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West boys’ soccer team played host to Red Wing Saturday. Mankato West tops the Wingers by a final of 3-0.
Mankato West sets out to defend section title in 2022
Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record. Sleepy Eye chases Hollywood ending before next year’s co-op with...
Mankato East falls to Austin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East volleyball team played host to Austin to open up the season Friday night. Austin wins by a final of 3-1.
Cedar Mountain rolls through Madelia in season opener
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia 9-man football team opened up the 2022-23 season against Cedar Mountain on Thursday. The Cougars overwhelmed the Blackhawks, claiming the season opener by a 44-6 final.
Hillclimb event brings out 5-year-old racers at Kato Cycle Club
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the morning rain, hundreds of motorcyclists attended the Kato Cycle Club Hillclimb on Saturday, August 27. In the Hillclimb event, each biker raced up the hill to reach the fastest time, which would have to be under five seconds. Club organizers say that this...
Pick of the litter: Buster
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Buster. Buster is a one-year-old medium dog. He’s an unknown mixed breed with black, brown, and white fur. Buster’s a little shy when you first meet him, but once he’s comfortable, he’s ready to play.
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility announces last open swim day of the season
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swim facility in North Mankato has announced its last open swim day of the season. The final day of the season at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The facility is owned by the City of North Mankato. Staff members...
3M celebrates 60 years in New Ulm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a special milestone for New Ulm’s biggest company and the city is celebrating. “We make really innovative products that improve people’s businesses, improve people’s lives, households,” said 3M’s Operations Manager, Jake Mason. “We’re really everywhere, so you’re never really far away from a 3m product.”
Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new business opened its doors in Old Town Mankato on Saturday, August 27. A block party celebrated the grand opening of 108 Alchemy, a store dedicated to selling art made by local vendors and artists. The block party featured live music from the Coffee Hag...
South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class. The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota. Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators. This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania,...
New Ulm Battery to fire six rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday
Residents to vote on Granada-Huntley-East Chain referendum in November
LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition
New Ulm Figure Skating Club offers free adaptive classes
Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground
Minnesota State Mankato students react to student loan forgiveness plan
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody
Le Center issues moratorium on edible THC products
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Le Center has officially put a moratorium on THC edibles and drink products. The city says the moratorium is for the city to take time to look at the regulations for the THC products. The products were legalized on July first and...
