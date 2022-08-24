Read full article on original website
Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A rainy summer has set a record in West Virginia’s capital city. With a month still left in the summer, the 23.23 inches (59 centimeters) of rain that has fallen in Charleston since June 21 broke the mark of 23.13 inches (58.75 centimeters) set in 1958, the National Weather Service said. Nearly 4 inches of rain fell last week in the Charleston area. Flooding in parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties prompted Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency. Five of the 10 rainiest summers in Charleston have occurred this century. The others happened in 2003, 2006, 2013 and 2018, the weather service said. The post Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall appeared first on The Hinton News.
Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors
FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
West Virginia Turnpike Reopened
West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill
CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
Closed West Virginia mall department store will become a sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former mall department store building and an adjacent parking garage will become an $80 million sports complex under a plan unveiled Wednesday by leaders in West Virginia’s largest city. The Capital Sports Center would include a 10-lane aquatic center, an indoor turf field, an elevated track for walking or running, […]
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
Chemical spill cleanup begins after Turnpike crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today’s early crash on the Turnpike caused a massive chemical spill, which is currently being responded to. Below are pictures of the current cleanup: The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is currently responding to the chemical spill that resulted from a tractor trailer crash early this morning. They are attempting […]
Cornfield near Murraysville
A harvested cornfield along the Ohio River awaits autumn tilling near Murraysville, north of Ravenswood, West Virginia, in Jackson County, in the Mid-Ohio Valley Region. See also: Agritourism in West Virginia.
Recreational climbing attraction could be coming to Beaver
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new Raleigh County climbing attraction could be coming to the Beaver area in the future as indicated during Tuesday’s assembly of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Commission. The endeavor, if it could even be regarded as such at this stage, is...
Work on Park Place Plaza in South Charleston stretches onto the roadways
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the first tenant of the upcoming Park Place Plaza in South Charleston is expected to break ground next week, Mayor Frank Mullens says work on the roadways to prepare for it will be happening with it. Park Place Plaza will be located on the...
UPDATE: Road reopened after tractor-trailer accident leaves roads closed, detours
UPDATE: 8:15 P.M.— According to the West Virginia 511, all lanes north and southbound of I-77 are reopened. UPDATE: 8:45 A.M. — The West Virginia Turnpike remains closed after a tractor-trailer accident. More information has been released on the accident. The tractor-trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County and was carrying hazardous chemicals. […]
13 News Haul to the Brawl
Bryan and the Katie H. are now passing through Bellville Lock and Dam. Bryan is now passing through Ravenswood on his way to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl next week. He’s heading up to the Belleville Locks and Dam followed by a trip up to the Hocking River where it meets the Ohio River.
Charleston resolution would honorarily rename street for KJ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is looking to honorarily rename a block of West Second Street. It would be in honor of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, a Capital High student athlete who was shot and killed in April 2021. The resolution to honorarily rename the street was introduced by Larry Moore, Ward 4 […]
A tractor-trailer accident causes road closures and detours
West Virginia Governor Justice tours flood-damaged areas in Kanawha County
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spent Tuesday afternoon touring flood damaged areas in Kanawha County.
Anderson Takes Oath of Office
CHARLESTON, WV — Andrew Anderson of Charleston became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Aug. 24. Anderson will represent the 35th District to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha. The district currently includes includes the southwestern part of Kanawha County South Charleston, Dunbar, Jefferson, and St. Albans.
Charleston Town Center management company, owner say they support proposed sports complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hull Property Group, the manager of Charleston Town Center, and its owner said they strongly back a proposal to create a multimillion-dollar sports complex on property at the mall, calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”. “Hull Property Group, LLC, manages the Charleston Town Center Mall,...
Traffic expected on new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge by the end of the year
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Construction work is on schedule to open the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year. The new bridge being built between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges is part of an approximately $225 million project funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Program. The project will widen I-64 between the bridge and the US 35 interchange and ease congestion over the existing bridge.
