Big Chimney, WV

Hinton News

Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A rainy summer has set a record in West Virginia’s capital city. With a month still left in the summer, the 23.23 inches (59 centimeters) of rain that has fallen in Charleston since June 21 broke the mark of 23.13 inches (58.75 centimeters) set in 1958, the National Weather Service said. Nearly 4 inches of rain fell last week in the Charleston area. Flooding in parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties prompted Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency. Five of the 10 rainiest summers in Charleston have occurred this century. The others happened in 2003, 2006, 2013 and 2018, the weather service said. The post Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall appeared first on The Hinton News.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Peculiar rock face near Ripley, W.Va., attracting more visitors

FAIRPLAIN, W.Va. — Carved on a quiet hillside by an eccentric sculptor in the 1950s, a curious rock face near Ripley, West Virginia, is attracting a larger audience than ever, thanks to social media. More travelers than ever are on the hunt for the rock. According to Mike Ruben,...
RIPLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Turnpike Reopened

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Turnpike reopens following hazardous chemical spill

CHARLESTON, WV – All lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
Big Chimney, WV
Charleston, WV
woay.com

DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Chemical spill cleanup begins after Turnpike crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today’s early crash on the Turnpike caused a massive chemical spill, which is currently being responded to. Below are pictures of the current cleanup: The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is currently responding to the chemical spill that resulted from a tractor trailer crash early this morning. They are attempting […]
wvexplorer.com

Cornfield near Murraysville

A harvested cornfield along the Ohio River awaits autumn tilling near Murraysville, north of Ravenswood, West Virginia, in Jackson County, in the Mid-Ohio Valley Region. See also: Agritourism in West Virginia.
MURRAYSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Recreational climbing attraction could be coming to Beaver

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new Raleigh County climbing attraction could be coming to the Beaver area in the future as indicated during Tuesday’s assembly of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Commission. The endeavor, if it could even be regarded as such at this stage, is...
BEAVER, WV
WOWK

13 News Haul to the Brawl

Bryan and the Katie H. are now passing through Bellville Lock and Dam. Bryan is now passing through Ravenswood on his way to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl next week. He’s heading up to the Belleville Locks and Dam followed by a trip up to the Hocking River where it meets the Ohio River.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

A tractor-trailer accident causes road closures and detours

UPDATE: 8:45 A.M. — The West Virginia Turnpike remains closed after a tractor-trailer accident. More information has been released on the accident. The tractor-trailer crashed just north of Pax in Fayette County and was carrying hazardous chemicals. The accident happened just after midnight on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The crash is blocking both northbound and […]
Lootpress

Anderson Takes Oath of Office

CHARLESTON, WV — Andrew Anderson of Charleston became the newest member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Aug. 24. Anderson will represent the 35th District to complete the unexpired term of former Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha. The district currently includes includes the southwestern part of Kanawha County South Charleston, Dunbar, Jefferson, and St. Albans.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Traffic expected on new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge by the end of the year

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Construction work is on schedule to open the new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to traffic by the end of the year. The new bridge being built between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges is part of an approximately $225 million project funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity Program. The project will widen I-64 between the bridge and the US 35 interchange and ease congestion over the existing bridge.
CHARLESTON, WV

