KBTX.com
College Station city leaders adopt new tax rate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council held a public hearing Thursday to discuss setting a tax rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. City leaders voted unanimously to adopt a property tax rate of $0.524613 per $100 valuation, which is 1 cent lower than last year’s rate.
Bryan city council suspends deposits for those delinquent in utility payments
Bryan city council suspends deposits for those delinquent in utility payment. Residents challenge: why stop there?
KBTX.com
College Station City Council discusses progress of Restricted Occupancy Overlay
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station City Council discussed a few items of importance on Thursday night’s agenda, including the Restricted Occupancy Overlay Application Process (ROO). After months of public meetings, draft revision, and back and forth between advocates and opponents, the ROO went in front of the...
KBTX.com
City council and CSPD discuss future of public safety on Northgate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Chief Billy Couch is concerned with crime and public safety in the Northgate District and is expected to make a presentation to the city council on Thursday. Documents filed with the city council show the department’s concern stems from its rapid growth...
KBTX.com
Texas Meat Market ensures employees maintain income following fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan business is coming up with contingency plans after a fire tore through their building on Tuesday. The fire started in the back corner of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue near downtown. Crews were able to tackle the flames quickly, but extensive damage was caused due to smoke and water.
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
fox44news.com
College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
Cameron Herald
Area school districts get TEA report cards
Area school districts got their report cards this week and it was good news. On Monday, the Texas Education Agency released their 2022 accountability ratings for Texas school districts and campuses. Schools are rated on an A-F scale based on three major criteria: student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps. Schools that earned a rating below a C were Not Rated this year as decided by Senate Bill 1365, which was passed last year.
kwhi.com
TRUCK, BARN LOST IN FIRE SOUTHWEST OF BRENHAM
A vehicle and a barn were destroyed in a fire Thursday night, southwest of Brenham. Around 8:15 p.m., the Brenham Fire Department and Salem Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of FM 332 for a report of a structure fire. Units arrived on location to find a truck...
KBTX.com
City of College Station plans Jones-Butler Road extension and roundabout
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has released a preliminary design for a roundabout at Holleman Drive South and North Dowling Road and an extension of Jones-Butler Road to FM 2818. The project consists of a five-leg multi-lane roundabout with a multi-use path along Holleman and...
kwhi.com
TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN CAR BURGLARIES IN BRENHAM
Brenham and Washington County authorities are asking for help in identifying two people that may be involved in a recent rash of car burglaries in Brenham. Police on Friday released images of two men considered to be persons of interest in approximately 20 vehicle burglaries around town during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
KBTX.com
College Station couple reflects on 17-year service with Brazos Valley Food Bank
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In 2005, Lee and Joanie McCleskey wanted to find a way to help Louisiana residents who evacuated to Bryan-College Station during Hurricane Katrina. It wasn’t too long before they found a service opportunity with the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Their first duty was sorting clothes.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
KBTX.com
Small aircraft makes emergency landing behind Navasota High School
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A small glider aircraft made an emergency landing behind Navasota High School Friday afternoon, the district said in a Facebook post. No injuries were reported and a cause for the emergency landing has not been released. Navasota Police Department, Navasota Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
Navasota Examiner
Female dress-code violations addressed
Staff at The Examiner received reports from Navasota High School parents that a special assembly was held, for female students only, to address dress-code violations. Examiner staff reached out to administration at the high school to learn more about the special assembly. A complete recap to that conversation will be published in the Aug. 31 edition of The Examiner.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
fox44news.com
Wanted man sought in Brazos County
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a wanted man. The organization shared on Wednesday morning that 23-year-old Donaven Marquis Davis is wanted on twelve warrants. These include Deadly Conduct -Discharge of Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Criminal Mischief, and Possession.
fox26houston.com
Magnolia ISD elementary school lockdown lifted after reported gunshots in the area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities placed a Magnolia ISD elementary school in Montgomery County on temporary lockdown after reports of gunshots in the area. Details are limited, but deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that Williams Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. As...
KBTX.com
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke event
City of Rockdale condemns actions of protestors outside Beto O'Rourke campaign event; video circulating social media causes concern for leadership, disturbed by residents' behavior
