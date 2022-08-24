ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 6 Largest Colorado Cities with the Best Views

A change of scenery is often one of the biggest reasons that people move and in Colorado, we have no shortage of amazing views. Lawnlove recently compiled a list of the 200 biggest cities in America with the best residential views and it comes as no surprise that several cities in Colorado were listed.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Things to Take With You When Hiking a 14er in Colorado

Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. It's an epic feat to cross 'hiking a 14er' off your bucket list. Whether you're a newbie setting out to hike your very first 14er or have tackled other peaks in the past, it's important to make sure you're properly prepared.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?

Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Words and Phrases Grand Junction Never Wants To Hear Again

Is there a word or phrase that just makes you want to scratch your eyeballs out every time you hear it?. Catch phrases and cliches have probably been around for as long as the English language has been in existence. They have their place in our daily communication. But, some phrases have just worn out their welcome and we just don't want to hear them ever again. For example, whoever coined the phrase "a penny saved is a penny earned" wasn't paying over four dollars for a gallon of gas.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

