Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado’s Biggest House Boasts 16 Bathrooms, an Elevator, and Car Wash
A huge home that is only 30 years old was once owned by a Saudi prince and is bigger than the White House. If you've ever wondered how big the biggest house in Colorado is, the gang at Angi (formerly Angie's List) has tracked that information down for you. It's definitely very big and very expensive, though it is not currently on the market.
The 6 Largest Colorado Cities with the Best Views
A change of scenery is often one of the biggest reasons that people move and in Colorado, we have no shortage of amazing views. Lawnlove recently compiled a list of the 200 biggest cities in America with the best residential views and it comes as no surprise that several cities in Colorado were listed.
Colorado’s 10 Most Iconic Restaurants According to Uncover Colorado
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, we celebrated Iconic American Restaurants Day. Colorado is home to a number of food venues that could easily be described as icons. Here's a look a the top 10 "Most Iconic" restaurants in Colorado, according to to Uncover Colorado. You'll recognize some of these names in...
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25 Things to Take With You When Hiking a 14er in Colorado
Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. It's an epic feat to cross 'hiking a 14er' off your bucket list. Whether you're a newbie setting out to hike your very first 14er or have tackled other peaks in the past, it's important to make sure you're properly prepared.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Colorful Colorado: The History of Welcome Signs in the Centennial State
Our Welcome to Colorful Colorado signs at our borders can be found on all sides of the state. Since their beginning, the signs have gone from the roadside to t-shirts, hats, key chains, and plenty of other swag at the visitor's center. Scroll on to learn more about the history...
Colorado ‘Hangover Burger’ Featured on Guy Fieri TV Show
Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger. Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado. In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
How Colorado Ranks Compared to Other States When It Comes to Student Debt
The grass is looking a lot greener here in Colorado when it comes to student loan debt. According to a new report from Wallethub, Coloradans have some of the least amounts of student loan debt in the U.S. Getting Your Education Can Be Expensive. It should come as no surprise...
Restart Please: Coloradans Are Burnt Out and Done with 2022
All work and no play leads to a quick burnout here in Colorado. According to new data compiled by MyBioSource, workers in Colorado are completely over this year and have been since summer. Location, Location, Location: Burnout in Colorado Workers. Each new year typically brings new energy and a renewed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community Gives Colorado Girl with Rare Disease Her Own Prom
Everybody loves a good feel-good story, and a recent one comes from right here in Colorado as a teenage girl with a rare, life-threatening disease was given her own prom by the community. Colorado Girl Has a Rare, Devastating Disease. The girl is 13-year-old Amaria Granger of Pueblo, Colorado, and...
These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’
Life on Colorado's Western Slope means still being able to enjoy a slice of old-time America known as Main Street. Living in a giant city like Denver will feel a lot different than heading downtown in a place like Grand Junction. Today, we're looking at several towns around the state that invites us to 'Meet Me On Main Street.'
25 Words and Phrases Grand Junction Never Wants To Hear Again
Is there a word or phrase that just makes you want to scratch your eyeballs out every time you hear it?. Catch phrases and cliches have probably been around for as long as the English language has been in existence. They have their place in our daily communication. But, some phrases have just worn out their welcome and we just don't want to hear them ever again. For example, whoever coined the phrase "a penny saved is a penny earned" wasn't paying over four dollars for a gallon of gas.
Bridey Murphy Allegedly Died + Returned as a Colorado Housewife
A strange and intriguing tale involving reincarnation and something called Cryptomnesia began right here in Colorado. Take a look at the legend of Bridey Murphy, the woman who died and was allegedly reincarnated into the body of a Colorado housewife. Who Was Bridey Murphy?. The original, and what some believe...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0